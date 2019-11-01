Crystal Palace Open Talks With Roy Hodgson Over Extension to Current Contract

Roy Hodgson has opened talks with Crystal Palace over a new contract that would keep him at

Selhurst Park until the age of 73.

Hodgson took over as manager in 2017 after the sacking of Frank de Boer, and has guided the Eagles to successive mid-table finishes.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The ex-England boss has taken Palace to sixth this season after ten games, trailing Arsenal by one point and sitting two points clear of Manchester United. As a result, the club are keen to reward him with an extension to his contract.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has confirmed talks are underway, per The Sun, and Hodgson is eager to carry on as the Eagles boss and sign an extended deal. Should Palace reach an agreement with Hodgson, a player on his radar is thought to be Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster.

With little depth in the striker position, a loan move for the promising talent would appear to be a good idea, adding extra firepower to a strike force that is reliant on Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke to a lesser extent.

19-year-old Brewster appeared for the Reds during the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal, impressing with his endeavour and work rate despite failing to get on the scoresheet. A loan move may be sanctioned by Jurgen Klopp in order to expose Brewster to more regular first team action, given the competition for places at Anfield.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In terms of Hodgson, an extension to his deal would see the 72-year-old extend his career in management to almost 45 years - with a four-year spell at Halmstad the beginning to a long and illustrious coaching career.

Since then, Hodgson has managed all over the world, most notably with Inter and Liverpool. His most successful spell as a manager came in the late 1980s though, when he lifted five successive Allsvenskan titles with Malmo.





He also guided Fulham to the Europa League final in May 2010, where the plucky Cottagers were edged out 2-1 by Atletico Madrid in the final, and eventually took over as England manager in 2012.