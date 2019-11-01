Dani Ceballos Apologises to Arsenal Fans After Penalty Miss Eliminates Gunners From Carabao Cup

Midfielder Dani Ceballos has issued an apology to Arsenal fans after his missed penalty against Liverpool knocked the Gunners out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Divock Origi’s hooked finish in the dying moments of the contest – one in which Arsenal had led on three separate occasions - levelled the score at 5-5 and sent the tie to a shootout in front of the Kop.

After Arsenal converted their first three penalties, Real Madrid loanee Ceballos saw his effort saved by young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, the 20-year-old diving to his right and pushing the spot kick away.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With all five Liverpool players scoring, Ceballos’s miss was critical and the midfielder - who has played 15 times since joining in the summer – has now taken to social media to issue an apology to the Arsenal faithful.

He wrote: “I will never stop failing for not trying. I will never hide for fearing a failure. If I would have today the opportunity, I would assume the responsibility without a doubt. I am sorry for my supporters, but I want you to know that I will give my soul for this team.”

I will never stop failing for not trying. I will never hide for fearing a failure. If I would have today the opportunity, I would assume the responsibility without a doubt. I am sorry for my supporters, but I want you to know that I will give my soul for this team. @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/P1ifADBFk6 — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) October 31, 2019

Defeat at Anfield capped a pretty miserable week and a half for the Gunners, and this is the second time this week an Arsenal midfielder has issued a public apology, with club captain Granit Xhaka also delivering a statement to the supporters following his clash with fans in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Xhaka has been defended by his teammates, with Emiliano Martinez – who was in goal for the Gunners at Anfield – the latest to come out in support for the player.

As quoted by the Mirror, he stated: “We support him all the way. The manager decides if he's the captain or not. But for us as a group, as a leader, we support him all the way.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

“He's a great leader for us and we support him all the way. He's a lovely guy, he's a bit devastated because he has got a good family, a good heart and he loves the club.”

Arsenal will look to move on from both the Xhaka incident and the Liverpool defeat when they host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.