Everton Have a Decision to Make Over Marco Silva Ahead of Horror Run of Fixtures

There is no doubting Everton's underachievement so far this year, and in a season where the traditional 'big six' have been breaking up, it's been deeply frustrating for Toffees fans.

Marco Silva's job has been under threat as a result of his side's poor form, and there have been plenty of names thrown around in relation to taking over the job on the blue half of Merseyside.

Everton's Carabao Cup victory over Watford, though a minimal fixture in the eyes of pretty much everyone, probably helped Silva buy a bit more time for himself.

But it wasn't a good win and was by no means comfortable - the strong team fielded at Goodison Park on Tuesday night failed to create much but for a brief spell in the second half. A pretty damp display against a rock bottom Hornets side, off the back of that shambolic result at Brighton, probably isn't going to do much for Silva.

What may help the Portuguese coach is that there aren't an awful lot of other options for the managerial role. David Moyes and Mark Hughes are the names now most closely linked, but that would really be just an extension of Halloween for fans.

Jose Mourinho is the dream, but a pipe dream at best, and the next names on the list, such as former Toffees midfielder Mikel Arteta, are unproven managerially. If Everton dismiss Silva, there needs to be a clear plan in place going forward.

Really, Everton should be far higher in the table than they currently are, but the usual ailments have been detriment to their progress once again. Their defence, for example, is suspect at best. Seamus Coleman hasn't hit the heights since coming back from a long injury, and Michael Keane's performance have been a definite disappointment, but further forward in the team, there's plenty in Everton's arsenal.

With the likes of the coveted Andre Gomes in their midfield and a current Premier League champion in Fabian Delph, as well as young starlets Moise Kean and Richarlison, Everton have plenty of talent for their rivals to be jealous of. But the jealousy ends there and nobody is jealous of their performances.

There have been flashes and small indications that Everton have what it takes, most recently a demolishing of West Ham at home, but it was quickly followed by a return to mediocrity on the south coast, and now Everton have an extremely tough run of games.

Tottenham at Goodison is next, followed by crucial games away at fellow stragglers Southampton and Norwich. This could dig the Silva out of the hole he finds himself in, but December could be simply miserable for Everton.

In the space of a week, Everton have top four challengers Leicester away, arch-rivals Liverpool away in midweek and Chelsea at home by the weekend.

This is followed by a trip to Old Trafford and Arsenal, while sandwiching a Carabao Cup tie in against Leicester again.

Are Everton expected to win any of them? No, but they do have a tendency to win the tougher games and fail to find consistency against the stragglers. Frankly they need to, otherwise serious talk of the club's first relegation in history will reappear.

With such high stakes, you could reasonably suggest that failure to beat Spurs could be the final straw for Silva.

It likely will be.