Ex-Man Utd Defender Matteo Darmian Continues to be Linked with Inter

Inter are continuing their interest in former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian as his impressive performances have caught the attention of the Milan club's staff.

The defender has looked assured at the right side of Parma's defence and it is a position that Inter are looking to strengthen.

According to Gazzetta, a fee of around €22.4m will be enough to take the versatile Italian to the San Siro.

If signed, Darmian will join other former United men in the form of Romelu Lukaku and on loan Alexis Sanchez.

Darmian signed for United under then boss Louis van Gaal for a repoted fee of £12.7m in 2015, but his spell at Old Trafford had mixed performances. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer decided to let the 29-year-old go in the summer and the player subsequently joined I Crociati.

The addition of Darmian to Inter's ranks means that midfielder Valentino Lazaro's future at the club could be put into doubt. The Austrian has only featured twice for the Nerazzurri so far this season and has been struggling to work his way into Antonio Conte's plans.

The Italian manager's preferred formation of 3-5-2 means that versatile players are required and Darmian certainly fits the mould. A recent injury to Danilo D'Ambrosio has increased the pressure on the position of defensive midfield and Darmian could offer cover there as well.

It is reported that Inter may prefer a loan fee, in order to avoid the large fee that Parma will command for the right-back.

This will add to Sanchez and the other players currently on loan at Inter - including Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Cristiano Biraghi.