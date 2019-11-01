Gabriel Jesus Insists He Still Has Much to Learn From 'Legend' Sergio Aguero

By 90Min
November 01, 2019

Gabriel Jesus has said that his friendly rivalry with Sergio Agüero for a starting berth at Manchester City is aiding his development.

Both Jesus and Agüero started City's Carabao Cup win over Southampton on Tuesday, the first time the duo have been named in the starting XI together in over a year. 

Pep Guardiola is often reluctant to play two out-and-out strikers, with Agüero tending to get the nod ahead of Jesus for the bigger fixtures. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, Jesus claims playing understudy to Agüero is helping him improve as a goalscorer. 

As quoted by the Mirror, Jesus said: “It’s difficult to describe Sergio. Sergio is the top scorer of the club and every game he shows us why he is the top scorer.


“I have to learn from him because he’s a legend. Every game he scores. I want to score every game but I think it is different, me and Sergio.

Gabriel Jesus

“I’m 22 years old, I have to improve my football, practise my finishing and I have to learn from Sergio."

Agüero is the club's second top goal scorer this season with 12 goals, one behind Raheem Sterling

The Argentinian striker has consistently topped City's scoring charts for the past eight consecutive seasons. 

Jesus meanwhile has five goals this season, although he has played 200 fewer minutes than his teammate. 

Despite the fierce competition for a starting place between the pair, and the fact that they compete for rival national teams, Jesus insists he and Agüero have a positive relationship.

“It’s very good," Jesus said. "Sometimes we’re in a derby Brazil against Argentina, but it’s very good.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

“It’s the same with Nico [Otamendi]. When we play against Argentina it’s very different, but it’s a very good relationship.”

Guardiola deployed Jesus out wide against Southampton in order to accommodate him alongside Agüero. 

The Brazilian, who has played there for his national team, may need to become accustomed to life as a winger if he is to start regularly for City, especially with Leroy Sane out until at least December following surgery. 

