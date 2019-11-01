How Leicester City Established Themselves as Favourites for a Top Four Finish

Seven days removed from one of the most memorable days in Leicester City's 135-year history is a good a time as any to reflect on what has already been a very exciting season for the Foxes.

Of course, last Friday's 9-0 humiliation of Southampton in their own backyard has been the focal point of praise for Brendan Rodger's side, but even before this momentous occasion there were signs that this young team had the potential to produce something very special.

Securing a draw at Stamford Bridge, in a game that they probably should have won, was one of those early signs, as was the dominant performances of Caglar Soyuncu, but the real turning point of the Foxes' season came against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of September.

The game was as mentally draining as anything the Leicester players will be involved in this season, with VAR testing everyone's hearts as well as their patience.

First, the technology ruled out Wilfred Ndidi's opener before Spurs took the lead courtesy of an improvised finish by Harry Kane.

VAR would then swing the game back into the Foxes' favour by ruling out Serge Aurier's strike and after that Leicester did not look back, strutting around the pitch with the deserved arrogance of genuine top-four contenders.

Ricardo Pereira soon equalised for the hosts before James Maddison, one of the principal benefactors of Brendan Rodgers' more attacking style, scored an absolute screamer to ensure Leicester secured the three points.

After the final whistle the Foxes players, led by Kasper Schmeichel, stuck around for longer than they normally would to signal their appreciation to the fans inside the King Power Stadium.

Leicester's captain knew the significance of this result. Their spirited performance shifted the narrative from the Foxes being plucky upstarts trying to challenge to status quo, to Brendan Rodgers' side being a de facto member of the Premier League's new footballing elite who were capable of beating the last season's Champions League finalists after falling behind.

The importance of this performance is evidenced by the results that Leicester have picked up since the Tottenham game.

Only a freakishly consistent Liverpool have deprived the Foxes of victory since their win over Mauricio Pochettino's side and at the time of writing they are sitting third in the league and are also preparing for a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against struggling Everton.

But...just how good are they really? Leicester teams in the past have obviously been capable of putting together similar runs of form - though probably with the 9-0 victory removed - so what makes this particular team stand out.

Well, I think the answer to those queries can be demonstrated quite easily, if a bit crudely, by asking one simple question about each current Foxes squad member: who is better than you in the Premier League?

🇳🇬Wilfred Ndidi:



• Key to Leicester's great run

• Best ball winner in EPL

• 1st in EPL interceptions this season (32)

• 2nd in EPL tackles (45)

• Best EPL tackler in last 2 seasons.

• Never suspended for card accumulation despite high vol of tackles

• Highly unappreciated pic.twitter.com/BI9iyCa2zb — FAST TRACK (@Fastrack100) November 1, 2019

Here are the answers...no arguments please.

Kasper Schmeichel - one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chilwell - the division's second best full-back pairing.

Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu - one of the most dominant centre-back duos in the Premier League.

Since Brendan Rodgers took the Leicester hot seat, Jamie Vardy has scored 18 goals in 20 outings.



Only Kevin Phillips can boast a better record, 19 in 20 under Peter Reid during their time at Sunderland. #PL pic.twitter.com/hy1zCXn89Z — bwin (@bwin) November 1, 2019

Wilfred Ndidi - no one is better at breaking up the play from deep.

Youri Tielemans and James Maddison - the best young midfielders in the league.

Jamie Vardy - still one of the most prolific strikers in England.

The only perceived weakness that Leicester have is a potential lack of real consistent quality on the wings. But with Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes starting to find their feet, even this might not be true in a few weeks time.

In conclusion, Leicester are good...really good. Forget about finishing in the top six, if this side can stay fit that there is no reason why Leicester won't be returning to the Champions League next season. DILLY DING, DILLY DONG!