Isco Set to Leave Real Madrid With 3 Frontrunners for His Signature Named

By 90Min
November 01, 2019

Real Madrid misfit Isco is looking likely to depart Santiago Bernabeu in January, amid continued interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus in signing the Spaniard. 

The 27-year-old had been restricted to just five appearances for Los Blancos this campaign and this lack of playing time has fuelled rumours of the creative midfielder's exit. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, the three frontrunners to secure Isco's signature must be willing to pay a fee of around €70m to prise him away from the Spanish capital. 

It is not the first time that the midfielder has attracted interest in the transfer market from this trio of clubs. 

Manchester City have reportedly long viewed Isco as a potential replacement for the ageing David Silva, while Arsenal were linked with a sensational swap deal for the Spaniard, involving Mesut Ozil last winter.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Juventus have also previously expressed interest in the 27-year-old. The Serie A leaders were tipped to make an approach in September, apparently on the advice of club legend Andrea Pirlo. 


Isco is likely to want to push for a move away from Real for a number of reasons. The potential arrival of Christian Eriksen at Santiago Bernabeu would further increase competition for places in Zinedine Zidane's side. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

With the European Championships coming up in the summer, increased playing time at a new club would vastly improve his chances of making the Spain squad for the tournament. 


The midfielder was recently left out of Robert Moreno's 23-man contingent that faced Norway and Malta recently and Isco will be wanting to force his way back into contention. 


A move to either the Premier League or Serie A could provide a pathway to achieve this, and now may be the time for Isco to cut ties with Madrid.

