Jack Wilshere Out of West Ham's Clash with Newcastle After Suffering Groin Injury

Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Jack Wilshere will miss West Ham's clash with Newcastle with a groin injury.

The midfielder sat out against Sheffield United, and looks set to miss out for the foreseeable future. He has struggled to cement his place in the first team, with only two starts this season, and six appearances overall.

He missed 30 games overall last season, which gives Pellegrini a headache, as he has not seen what the midfielder is fully capable of. Missing four games this season already does not bode well, and looks set to miss out again.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

The Chilean insisted that Wilshere's injury is nothing serious, but is not willing to risk the Englishman, as he has not reached full fitness.

Pellegrini told the West Ham website: "Jack is with some small problem. He is not 100% fit. I think that for him it is a risk to try to come back before he has completely recovered from that."

Injuries have been a recurring hindrance for Wilshere, who has failed to live up to his potential. After joining from Arsenal last season, he missed much of the season with an ankle injury. With these problems persisting, he is in danger of becoming a liability to Pellegrini.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The West Ham boss has also wished ex-striker Andy Carroll's previous injury woes away, and hopes that the forward remains fully fit. They welcome the target man back to the London Stadium, and looks to receive a warm welcome from the Hammers faithful.

"If Andy Carroll is on the bench it will be one more difficult player that Newcastle has, and if he’s not, they have another player who is always a great danger," Pellegrini said. "I think that every player that plays for your team, your fans must react and give him a good welcome.





"For different reasons, Andy couldn’t stay here but I think that, for different reasons, he deserves the same respect because he defended the shirt of his old fans."