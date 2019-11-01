Jamaica Women's Midfielder Tarania Clarke Killed in Knife Attack

The Jamaican Football Federation have confirmed the tragic death of 20-year-old midfielder Tarania Clarke following a stabbing in capital city Kingston.

Clarke, who represented domestic side Waterhouse FC, had only recently made her international debut for the Reggae Girlz, finding the back of the net in a 12-1 win over Cuba in September.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

According to BBC Sport, local police officers said that Clarke had passed away in hospital on Thursday evening after getting into a dispute with a woman over a mobile phone. The woman has since been arrested.

"The JFF is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of young Ms Clarke - someone who would have shown so much promise, not just as a player but as a person," JFF president Michael Ricketts said.

"I must use this opportunity to personally, and certainly on behalf of the JFF, extend my most profound condolences to the immediate family members and friends of Ms Clarke, her school family at Excelsior and, of course, her club Waterhouse.

The JFF mourns the loss of Tarania Clarke who was injured and sadly passed away last night having succumbed to her injuries.#ReggaeGirlz Tarania ‘Plum Plum’ Clarke, Captain of Waterhouse FC, scored on debut for the Senior Reggae Girlz on September 30 in the 12-1 win over Cuba. pic.twitter.com/uA8EbiBFXh — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) November 1, 2019

"The JFF must give as much support as we can during this time of bereavement to her mother and close friends."

Clarke's former coach, Xavier Gilbert, told SportsMax that the midfielder was planning to leave Jamaica in January 2020 to begin studying in Florida.

“We were very close. She was captain for the last three years and was a wonderful leader, a wonderful person," Gilbert said.

“It hurts right now. It’s really sad. She did not deserve this. This really rough right now."

Clarke was part of the Jamaica side which finished top of their group to book a place in the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championships. The Reggae Girlz are set to compete with the likes of Canada and the United States for one of two spots in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

