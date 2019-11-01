James Rodriguez To Miss Real Madrid Game vs Real Betis After Birth Of Son in Colombia

James Rodriguez is expected to be omitted from the Real Madrid squad to face Real Betis on Saturday, having previously missed Thursday's training session to attend the birth of his second child in Colombia.

Rodriguez has been in and out of the team so far this season and the nine appearances that he has made have principally been from the bench.

He will not have the opportunity to add to these minutes on Saturday evening, with Marca reporting that the Colombian, who also missed Real's midweek victory of Leganés, will not be included in the squad that face the side from Seville.

James' son Samuel was born on Tuesday, with the player announcing the news on Instagram in an emotional message to his followers.

The 28-year-old will not be the only notable name missing from the Los Blancos team sheet.

Marco Asensio and Nacho are both still struggling with long-term knee injuries, while Gareth Bale may also miss out of his fourth match in a row due to a calf issue.

Rodriguez's continued absence is unlikely to assist him in trying to nail down a starting berth in Zinedine Zidane's team.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Competition for attacking roles is fierce at Real, with Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Isco and Lucas Vazquez all battling it out with the Colombian for a limited amount of minutes.





Due to this, there has been speculation that Rodriguez may look to depart the club in search of a regular starting spot.





In the summer, the midfielder was touted for a possible move to Real's city rivals Atlético, with Colombia teammate and Atléti full-back Santiago Arias revealing that he had been in contact with the 28-year-old about switching his allegiances.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Ultimately, this move fizzled out and with speculation currently quiet over Rodriguez's future, the midfielder may have to be content with a reduced amount of playing time this season.