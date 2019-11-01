Manchester City Leading Chase for Romanian Youngster Compared to Kylian Mbappe

By 90Min
November 01, 2019

Manchester City are reported to be hot on the heels of young Romanian star Florinel Coman as Europe's top clubs line up to secure his signature.

Injury to Leroy Sane has left City shorter in numbers in wide areas, with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva carrying the load so far this season.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Mail are reporting that Coman, who plays out wide for Romanian side FCSB, is on City's radar.

The 21-year-old, likened to Kylian Mbappe by club owner Gigi Becali, notably scored twice when Romania earned a shock win at the Under-21 European Championships this summer.

That victory sent England crashing out of the tournament, amid high expectations and Coman played a major part in the demise of Aidy Boothroyd's young men.

Coman is becoming a big star at the one time European champions, and has  scoredeight goals already this season.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

He is a graduate of the Gheorghe Hagi academy, Romania's niggest ever footballing hero and from there he went to Viitorul Constanta, owned and managed by Hagi himself.


He made his debut for under Hagi in 2015 at the age of just 16 and scored his first professional goal over a year later.

Coman, now a Romanian international, then joined Romania's most prestigious club in FCSB in August 2017 for a reported €2m.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Ros-albastrii then put a whopping release clause of €100m on the star, which is a Romanian record, meaning Coman could demand a good fee should boss Bogdan Vintila be reluctant to let him go.


Expectations are high for the young man, who hails from Braila in Romania, and he has previously drawn interest from Benfica.

Pep Guardiola's team are not the only club reportedly interested, however. West Ham and Roma are also monitoring the Tricolorii youngster, and with both more likely to offer the appeal of first team football, he could evade City's grasp.

