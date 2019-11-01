Manchester United Given Green Light to Pursue Signing of Juventus Outcast Emre Can

Manchester United have repeatedly been given the go-ahead to pursue a move for Juventus outcast and former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Can has been a peripheral figure in Turin since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri in the summer and the German has been restricted to just four appearances in the league this season.

This lack of playing time has alerted United to his availability and, according to Tuttosport (via the Daily Mirror), Juventus are willing to let the 25-year-old depart for a fee of around £35m.

Can had looked to be on his way out of the club in the summer, with the signings of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot seemingly increasing the amount of central midfielders at the club to an untenable level.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in bringing him to Camp Nou in a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic, while the German was also linked with a move back to Anfield.

Speculation over his future was reignited when the midfielder was left out of the Old Lady's Champions League squad in September - a decision that surprised Can.

"I am shocked and angry. Last week, the club promised me something else, yesterday the coach called me and told me in less than a minute that I was not in the squad," the 25-year-old said while on international duty, as reported in the Mirror.

"I had talks with other clubs [in the summer] and one of the conditions for me to stay was to be part of the Champions League squad. Then they phoned me and told me, in a conversation that didn't even last a minute, that I was not on the list and they didn't give an explanation."

These comments suggest that Can should welcome a move to Old Trafford, however the Red Devils face competition for his signature from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain - two clubs who are also looking to bolster their midfields.