The Manchester United XI That Should Start Against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Manchester United travel to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime looking for a fourth straight win in all competitions, and more specifically a fourth away win in little more than a week.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been buoyed by the renewed confidence that has appeared in his squad after what had been a worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Final team news won’t be known until the morning of the game owing to a few minor knocks to key players, but here’s a look at the starting XI he could pick to face the Cherries…

Goalkeeper & Defenders

David de Gea (GK) – De Gea will return in goal after sitting out the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea and could even captain the side, as he has done on several occasions so far season. A recent injury suffered on international duty doesn’t appear to have affected him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) – A period of illness is now behind Wan-Bissaka, who has arguably been one of the signings of the season for any Premier League club. He has also shown great versatility in being able to operate as both a conventional full-back and a wing-back.

Harry Maguire (CB) – While Solskjaer admitted that Maguire and a couple of others need a late fitness test before they can be picked, the United boss appeared hopeful. Maguire in particular will want to prove himself after being at fault for Chelsea’s goal on Wednesday.

Victor Lindelof (CB) – Lindelof is the other defensive doubt. He will start if passed fit ahead of the game, but Marcos Rojo will be ready and waiting should either the Swede or Maguire be unavailable. Axel Tuanzebe, meanwhile, is still nursing an injury of his own.

Brandon Williams (LB) – Ashley Young started the last Premier League game, but Williams is well liked by Solskjaer and fans will hope the home-grown teenager, who started the recent wins against Partizan and Chelsea, will be handed his full Premier League debut here.

Midfielders

Scott McTominay (CM) – It has already been an excellent season for McTominay, with Wednesday night’s display at Stamford Bridge his best yet. He came into his own, showing maturity, leadership and determination to drive United on to the victory.

Fred (CM) – Solskjaer was determined to stand by Fred and is being slowly rewarded for his patience. Long overdue an upturn, the Brazilian’s performances have improved in recent weeks and he looks set to start for as long as Paul Pogba is out injured.

Andreas Pereira (AM) – The ‘number 10’ role looks like Pereira’s best after being shuffled around the midfield in the opening couple of months in the season. Whether he is ultimately good enough to stay in the long-term remains to be seen, but for now he deserves his chance.

Forwards

Daniel James (RW) – James has shown in recent fixtures that there is more to his game that raw speed. His cross-field assist for Marcus Rashford against Norwich displayed excellent vision, as well as the ability to pull it off. Crossing the ball into the box is more the United of old.

Anthony Martial (ST) – Only a substitute against Chelsea, Martial should be fresh to face Bournemouth and is the key that makes United tick up front. He makes Rashford a better player and has spoken refreshingly this week about a change in his outlook this season.

Marcus Rashford (LW) – Rashford will be desperate not to lose momentum by missing this one through injury, but it is worth noting that he has been declared a doubt by Solskjaer. The 22-year-old has scored three times in his last two games and confidence is sky-high.

