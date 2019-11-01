Pep Guardiola Labels Barcelona Midfielder Arturo Vidal As Player He Would 'Go To War With'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, describing him as a player that he would take to war with him.

Guardiola's comments came after the Chilean starred in Barca's victory over Real Valladolid on Tuesday, scoring his side's second goal in a 5-1 win.

As well as registering a goal, Vidal put in an all-action midfield performance, breaking up the play and linking the defence and attack seamlessly.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Guardiola commented after the game that the display was typical of the 31-year-old's fiery determination.





"If I have to go to war, I would definitely take Arturo with me," the Manchester City boss told Catalunya Radio (via Alaire Libre)

"You can kick Vidal in the chest and he will always put his face if needed," Guardiola continued.

Guardiola spent a season working with Vidal at Bayern Munich, during which the pair lifted a Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double, in what would prove to be the Spaniard's final season at the club.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

His former manager revealed that he thoroughly appreciated the midfielder's efforts during his time at the Allianz Arena.

"I have very good memories of him at Bayern, he is a nice and extremely competitive man, who gave us things we didn't have," Guardiola said in the same interview.





Despite receiving this praise, Vidal is a somewhat peripheral figure at the Camp Nou currently.

The veteran midfielder may have registered nine appearances but all but two of these have come from the bench.

VI-Images/GettyImages

This lack of playing time has fuelled rumours that the Chilean may agitate for a move away from Barcelona.





Inter are reportedly interested in bringing Vidal to the club in order to aid their Serie A title push and he may even be joined by Ivan Rakitic, who Antonio Conte is also keen to bring to San Siro.