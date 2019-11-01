Predicting Liverpool's Starting XI for their Premier League Clash With Aston Villa

Most of us are still trying to wrap our heads around what on earth we we witnessed at Anfield during the week, but hot on the heels of edging out Arsenal on penalties after a 5-5 draw, Liverpool return to Premier League business this weekend.

A trip to the Midlands is on the agenda as the Reds get ready for that showdown with Manchester City next weekend, but they can't afford to slip up ahead of that one, and won't be looking beyond the threat posed by Dean Smith's men for the time being.

So, as they attempt to take another step towards a first top-flight title in 30 years, who is Jürgen Klopp likely to name on his starting teamsheet? Have a look below for our best educated guess.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian number one is back with a bang and will be itching for that first league clean sheet of the season to help see his side through.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Liverpool's most creative player has arguably been a bit off the pace defensively this season, but the threat he offers going forward is well worth a shaky moment or two at the back. The 21-year-old played every minute in the league so far this season.

Dejan Lovren (CB) - The Croatian has emerged from the cold to become the primary partner to Virgil van Dijk in the injury-enforced absence of Joel Matip, although Joe Gomez may have a thing or two to say about that in the weeks to come.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - You get the feeling Klopp would rather resign from his post than start a league game without Van Dijk, whose influence cannot be overstated since joining almost two years ago now.

Andy Robertson (LB) - Another ever-present, the industrious Scotland captain has assisted three goals already this season and is showing no signs of slowing down - literally or metaphorically.

Midfielders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson (CM) - With the other two positions seemingly set in stone, captain Henderson finds himself locked in a shootout with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this position, but he's winning the race for now and a crucial equaliser against Tottenham will have done no harm to his prospects of keeping it.

Fabinho (CDM) - Labelled 'Dyson' by Klopp in the wake of the Tottenham match in recognition of his aptitude at hoovering up loose balls, Fabinho has had as much of an impact as any of Liverpool's signings in recent years - even if it took him some time to adapt.

Georginio WIjnaldum (CM) - WIjnaldum was supposed to be the disposable cog in the Liverpool midfield, but through his exemplary attitude and tireless performances, he has made himself undroppable. When it comes to retaining the ball and recycling possession, he's the best available to Klopp, and the team isn't the same without him.

Forwards

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah is yet to score away from home in the Premier League this season, but his eight goals in 14 appearances across all competitions suggests it won't be long before that trend is bucked.





Roberto Firmino (CF) - The Brazilian's goal return hasn't quite hit the heights it can this season, but he remains the glue that holds his side together, as his eight assists will attest.

Sadio Mané (LW) - He's the Reds' top scorer in all competitions and that's no coincidence. The explosive Senegalese has been their most potent attacking threat from the off and will undoubtedly be at the centre of it again here.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!