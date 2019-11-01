Predicting Real Madrid's Starting XI for Their La Liga Clash With Real Betis

Real Madrid will be looking to build on their impressive 5-0 victory over Leganes as the race for the top spot in La Liga heats up.

Real are a threat anywhere on the pitch, with the likes of Ramos, Bale, Kroos and Benzema all getting their names on the scoresheet at various points in the season.

They play host to a struggling Real Betis side, who sit in 16th place just three points above the relegation zone. Madrid will see this as a great opportunity to claim top spot, and possibly put Rubi out of a job.

So, how will Madrid line up?

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Thibaut Courtois (GK) - Courtois' Madrid career has not exactly gone to plan. Although he has solidified himself as Los Blancos' number one, the Belgian has received a whole heap of criticism. He'll start though.

Dani Carvajal (RB) - Carvajal has proved his reliability to the boss, and shown that he can play on both sides of the defence. Both an attacking and defensive asset, he will start against Betis.

Raphael Varane (CB) - The French centre-half has become one of the most reliable defenders in world football. Although he has been benched twice this season, he has been as trustworthy as ever at the heart of Madrid's defence, and should retain his place after a clean sheet against Leganes.

Sergio Ramos (CB) - Ramos has imposed himself as one of the greatest centre-halves of all time. He has started every match this season and, after a goal and a clean sheet last time out, he should keep his place in the starting lineup.

Marcelo (LB) - The Brazilian has spent most of the season on the sideline with a neck injury, but he has started Madrid's last two league matches, and completed the full 90 minutes in both. He looks set to start a third match in a row.

Midfielders

Casemiro (CM) - Casemiro has started every league game this season, clearly showcasing how much Zidane trusts – or needs – the Brazilian. With another impressive display against Leganes, he will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Federico Valverde (CM) - Valverde has burst onto the scene in recent weeks, and shown how much potential he possesses. Although he was in and out of the team at the start of the season, he is beginning to start more regularly, and played well against Leganes.

Toni Kroos (CM) - Kroos has recently returned from an abductor muscle tear, but started against Leganes. He was substituted on 62 minutes, and should be fit to face Real Betis.

Forwards

Eden Hazard (LW) - The Belgian has struggled to find his way into the starting lineup, and has found himself excluded on numerous occasions. However, with an assist under his belt against Leganes, he may find himself starting more regularly.

Karim Benzema (ST) - Benzema should be one of the first names on the team sheet. He has started all-but-one game this season, and has been reliable on the goal front. Zidane would not drop his top scorer.

Rodrygo (RW) - The 18-year-old made his first start of the season against Leganes, and recorded a goal. With the likes of Isco and Vazquez on the bench, Zidane must see some things in the youngster (his talent, €40m price tag and the fact that he bangs in goals when he plays among th and his faith is paying off.