PSG Fall to Third Defeat in Just 12 Ligue 1 Games With 2-1 Reverse Against Bottom Side Dijon

Paris Saint-Germain lost their third game of the season on Friday evening, but this was easily the biggest surprise of them all – coming against Ligue 1's bottom side Dijon.

Kylian Mbappé gave PSG the lead during the first half, but the defending champions were pegged back deep into first-half injury time. Dijon grabbed a second just minutes after the interval, and PSG were powerless to avoid falling to yet another loss.

Mbappé was by no means the only star in the away side's lineup. The front line featured both Mauro Icardi and Ángel Di María, while Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos anchored the defence.

However, the group simply could not inspire PSG to victory, and instead fans were forced to watch on as the team fell to their third defeat of the season. They only lost five matches during the previous campaign, but are on track to lose twice as many this time around. If the numbers stay consistent. One way or another, they probably won't.

With Neymar out with a hamstring injury, PSG looked tame in attack. Mbappé and Di María certainly did their best to try and create goals, but the misfiring Icardi endured perhaps his toughest night since making his summer switch to the French capital.

Fans will undoubtedly be frustrated with the lack on intensity shown against Dijon. Last time out, PSG roared to an emphatic 4-0 win over rivals Marseille, and they looked about as good as they ever had – with Mbappe racing past a high press to cause havoc.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

They were unable to make that count against the French top flight's basement dwellers though, looking like a completely different side when faced with, on paper, the weakest team in the division.

Fortunately, given they are yet to draw a single game this season, PSG still find themselves comfortably top of Ligue 1, but their eight-point lead could be cut to just five if results go against them on Saturday.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is a potentially tricky Champions League tie with Club Brugge – who brought Real Madrid low in recent weeks – before returning to league action against Stade Brest. They will enter both games as heavy favourites...but the same was said before this game, and look how that turned out?

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!