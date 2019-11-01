Stats Reveal English Talent Getting More Premier League Starts & Scoring More Goals in 2019/20

The top of the Premier League has famously been dominated by foreign players in the 21st century as the division has become more and more global.

But with young domestic talent getting better and better – a huge boost for the national team as Euro 2020 approaches – the 2019/20 season has seen a positive shift in goals scored by English players at top sides. Even clubs that have typically been dominated by foreign players have been providing more and more starting opportunities to English players this season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Research from BonusCodeBets has found that since the start of 2003/04, the most English goals scored in a season by a Premier League team is 52, equating to 1.37 per game. That was achieved by Tottenham Hotspur during the 2016/17 campaign.

But so far this season, Leicester are already exceeding that after fine starts to the season for the likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, representing both ends of the age spectrum. The Foxes have 14 goals scored by English players, or 1.40 per game, more than Spurs in 2015/16.

Chelsea have managed a similarly impressive 1.30 goals per game from English players this season, which is an English goal return bettered by only two Premier League teams in the specified time period – the aforementioned Spurs team and Manchester United from 2011/12.

Every other Premier League team since 2003 has had fewer goals scored by English players.

Top 10 English Goals in the Premier League by Season:





Club Season English Goals Goals per Game Tottenham 2016/17 52 1.37 Man Utd 2011/12 50 1.32 Liverpool 2013/14 48 1.26 Tottenham 2015/16 43 1.13 West Ham 2005/06 40 1.05 Aston Villa 2007/08 40 1.05 Tottenham 2017/18 39 1.03 Southampton 2013/14 38 1.00 Aston Villa 2010/11 38 1.00 Aston Villa 2008/09 36 0.95

It isn’t just goals, though, with more Premier League starts for English players this season specifically at clubs where such opportunities have previously been limited.

For example, Arsenal gave only five league starts to English players all season in 2006/07, meaning the chance of an English player starting for the Gunners in any given game over the course of the campaign was a painfully low 0.13.

As recently as last season, Chelsea only gave 23 starts to English players, while that number was 31 in 2017/18. But already in 2019/20, the Blues have surpassed that figure, with new manager Frank Lampard handing 33 starts to English players only 10 games in.

Similarly, Arsenal are already on 21 league starts for English players this season, which is more for the Gunners than in the entirety of 2006/07 (5) and 2007/08 (11) combined.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

At Chelsea, it is players like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori who are reaping the rewards, while at Arsenal the opportunities have been largely swept up by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Calum Chambers and Bukayo Saka. Rob Holding is also yet to appear in the Premier League this season after recovering from long-term injury, but that will soon change.

Premier League Clubs With Fewest English Starters by Season:

Club Season Total English Starts Avg. per Game Week Arsenal 2006/07 5 0.13 Arsenal 2007/08 11 0.29 Arsenal 2008/09 22 0.58 Chelsea 2018/19 23 0.61 Arsenal 2018/19 24 0.63 Arsenal 2009/10 27 0.71 Chelsea 2017/18 31 0.82 Chelsea 2005/06 31 0.82 Arsenal 2004/05 52 1.37 Man City 2016/17 54 1.42

