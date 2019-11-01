Steve Bruce Reveals Newcastle Open to January Signings to Bolster Squad

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has admitted that the club may look to strengthen in the January transfer window after holding talks with the Magpies' hierarchy regarding new signings.

After initially saying that he was unsure that the club would present him with the funds to bolster his squad this winter, the Newcastle boss has since confirmed that the club will ''act'' after holding talks with managing director Lee Charnley.

The Magpies haven't exactly been timid in recent windows, splashing out over £75m on attacking trio Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin in 2019 - all of whom have failed to make much of an impact at St. James' Park thus far.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's trip to West Ham on Saturday, Bruce said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "We're working behind the scenes. Lee [Charnley] is working with that one. January, as I've always said, in my experience it is a very, very difficult month.

"Yes, if there is somebody out there who can improve us - that is the most crucial thing. If there is somebody out there that can improve us and we can get him, then I'm sure we'll act."

The club has already held talks with Ibrahima Sissoko, a 22-year-old defensive-midfielder from French club Strasbourg, as Bruce looks to provide cover for the Longstaff brothers in central midfield.

As well as transfers, Bruce also spoke about the contract situations of Sean and Matty Longstaff, who remain in talks with the club over new deals: "I think it took Martin [Dubravka] the best part of three months [to sign], conversations are ongoing with a lot [of players]," Bruce added.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"The two Longstaff brothers are there for everybody to see. That will keep on going. You don't want to lose your best players, that is for sure."

After getting a point at home to Wolves last weekend, the Tyneside club are now just a point off the relegation zone going into their game against the Hammers.