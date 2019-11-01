Stoke Sack Manager Nathan Jones Just 10 Months After Poaching Him From Luton

Stoke City have sacked manager Nathan Jones just 10 months after poaching the former Brighton and Yeovil player from the Luton Town dugout, with the Potters 23rd in the Championship and staring relegation to League One in the face.

Stoke have lost 10 of their 14 Championship fixtures so far this season. Jones’ team actually managed impressive back-to-back over Swansea and Fulham either side of the October international break, but two further defeats have left the Potters four points adrift of safety.

Stoke haven’t played football in the third tier of English football since 2001/02. Jones has now paid the price for the dreadful form that threatens to change that 18-year unbroken run in the top two divisions, 10 of which were in the Premier League.

A statement from Jones published by the club read, “I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this football club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here. I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the club the very best for the future.”

"Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of the team until a successor is found.

The 46-year-old Welshman made his name in management with Luton. He first stabilised the club in League Two upon taking over midway through the 2015/16 season and subsequently oversaw automatic promotion to League One in 2017/18, having previously got to the playoffs.

Stoke made Jones an offer in January 2019, halfway through a campaign that saw Luton go on to win League One and return to the Championship for the first time since 2007.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Under Jones, Stoke finished last season in 16th place in the Championship, with the new boss winning only three of the 21 remaining league fixtures after he took over.

A raft of player comings and goings in the summer have since failed to yield an upturn in results and the Potters have been in even worse form. No other team has lost as many games as Stoke, while only Barnsley have conceded goals and just three sides have scored fewer.

Jones’ newly promoted former Luton side are currently six points clear of Stoke.

