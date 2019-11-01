Thomas Tuchel Admits Edinson Cavani Is 'Not Completely Happy' With PSG Role After Injury Woes

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that rumoured Atletico Madrid and Manchester United target Edinson Cavani is currently not "completely happy" with his role at the club.

Cavani has scored 195 goals in 284 games for the Parisians during an illustrious six seasons, however he has played a minimal role at the club this campaign, registering just six appearances so far.

Tuchel admits Cavani is not 'totally happy' at PSG. Would you take him at United? 👀 #mufc https://t.co/aytrEgidsP pic.twitter.com/PZ39fvEdQK — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 1, 2019

A hip injury forced the Uruguayan to sit out a number of PSG fixtures, although he did finally make his return to the team against Marseille last Sunday.

Tuchel has now admitted that the injury lay off has left Cavani feeling frustrated, before revealing that he won't walk straight back into the side without earning his spot.

"He is not completely happy because he was injured for many weeks. He wants to help us and it is necessary to see him play," the German said in his pre-match press conference, prior to his side's trip to Dijon on Friday evening, as reported by Le Parisien.

"We have to think about the team in general. Edinson Cavani is our scorer, the biggest of the club, but he still thinks of the collective.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"It's a difficult phase when the team played well without him. Now his role has changed a bit," he added in the same press conference.





Should Cavani, whose contract expires at the end of the season, fail to reclaim a regular place in the side, he may opt to move on and sample something new as he heads into the twilight of his career.





Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have been tipped to make a move in January, and although it's unlikely that PSG would be actively looking to sell, they may consider a reasonable offer, rather than risk losing him for free.





He may, however, be encouraged by Tuchel's words regarding teammate Neymar, after the former Borussia Dortmund claimed his system will not change to accommodate players returning from injury.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He added: "I do not know if we will change the pattern for a player, I'm not sure. We play very compact, we have a lot of advantages with this system, with the three in the middle."