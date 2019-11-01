Tottenham Ban Fans Who Sold Tickets to Red Star Belgrade Supporters for Champions League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur have handed 'indefinite' bans to 48 supporters found to have sold tickets to Red Star Belgrade supporters for last Tuesday's Champions League fixture.

UEFA had banned the Serbian side from taking an allocation to North London as part of their punishment for racist behaviour from fans in a qualifying match with HJK Helsinki back in July.

There was some confusion within the stadium when a small number of visiting supporters - around 200 in total - appeared to have congregated in the north stand, with police moving to segregate the group from the home support.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Though it was initially unclear how the group attained tickets, an investigation from Tottenham (as reported by the Standard) found that 48 supporters had bought multiple tickets and illegally sold them on to fans of the Serbian champions.

As a result, those found guilty have been handed 'indefinite' bans from the stadium, with the club hoping UEFA will take no further action against them for the issue.

The ban puts a taint on what was a fruitful night for Spurs, as they ran riot with a 5-0 victory that went some way towards lifting the malaise around the club.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Braces from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and a goal from Erik Lamela secured their first Champions League win of the season, and moved them up to second in group B - while offsetting the disastrous goal difference dealt to them in that 7-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich.

They followed the victory up with defeat at Liverpool at the weekend, and travel back to Merseyside to face Everton on Sunday before the return trip to Serbia - where they will look to further reinforce their aspirations of staying in the competition, of which they were beaten finalists last season, beyond the group stage.