Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Lifelong 'Dream' to Become Liverpool Captain

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that captaining the Reds is a ‘dream’ for him, also revealing that he has no wish to leave Anfield at any point in his career.
Alexander-Arnold was born and raised in the West Derby area of Liverpool. He joined the club’s academy ranks at an early age, initially after attending a Reds summer camp that he got a place at via a lottery at school, and made his first-team debut shortly after turning 18.
Now 21, he is already a Champions League winner, having played in back-to-back finals and becoming the youngest ever to do so, and is one of the premier full-backs in world football.
There is still plenty more to achieve, being part of the side that wins Liverpool’s first league title since 1990, for example. But on a personal level, Alexander-Arnold has always harboured the ambition of one day leading his boyhood club as captain.
“I am not shy in saying that [being captain] is a dream for me. Whether it comes true or not is not up to me; I don’t pick who is captain. But that is something I would love to do one day,” the player told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Euro League podcast.
“Captaining Liverpool is something I have always dreamed of and it is something that motivates me.”
Jordan Henderson is current Liverpool captain and has been since 2015 when he took over the armband from departing club legend Steven Gerrard.
Alexander-Arnold also offered assurances to fans that he has no intention of leaving Liverpool because is ‘living the dream’ that he grew up with.
“I have always been a Liverpool player,” he said.
“Liverpool has always been my home. I have never thought about changing clubs. I always thought Liverpool was destined to be my club. When I grew up, the dream was always to play for Liverpool. Now I am living the dream and I can't see that changing.”
