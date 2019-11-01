Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Are Linked With Crazy £4bn Sale to Saudi Investors

Another day, another flurry of abuse directed towards the Glazer family.

This time, Manchester United fans have been responding to rumours that the Glazers could be about to sell the club to a group of Saudi Arabian investors for a whopping £4bn...after an errant post on LinkedIn.

It's almost certainly not actually happening, but that hasn't stopped fans from dreaming about what a life without the Glazers could look like.

Ok, so this has been sent through. I’m not on LinkedIn but would love to hear @moaidmahjoub thoughts? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pPbV6q8Fg7 — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) November 1, 2019

God you know i don't attach so much importance to rumours, but I'm begging you let this #SaudisIn turn out truth🙏. #MUFC — United! (@unitedyusuf) November 1, 2019

For those unaware of the situation, the Glazer family are perhaps the most unwanted owners around. The group used loans to finance their takeover of United, and they have been accused of taking money directly out of the club to repay their debts.

Fans believe that United have been held back by the Glazers, with some suggesting that the club has now been turned into a business, rather than a football team.

A good old reply train, you know the drill. To help get #SaudisIn trending worldwide, and welcome our new saviors, reply to this post with "We want #SaudisIn" and then retweet.



Let's help them kick the Glazer parasites out, Reds. — fatlad (@footboxing) October 31, 2019

Save my team from the glazers😭 #SaudisIn — Typhoon👾 (@Typhoon39731801) November 1, 2019

With new owners rumoured to be at the helm, United fans have gone wild on Twitter. Their excitement can hardly be contained, as dreams of a enormous spending spree have taken over.

United's recruitment has not won them too many fans recently. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who has been in control of a lot of the dealings, has attracted his own load of abuse for a number of poor decisions.

United have spent a ludicrous amount of money in recent years, yet the team is arguably as bad as it has been in the Premier League era. The belief is that they need to spend more to fix it, and that's where the Saudis come in.

United in the transfer market if Saudis takeover. #SaudisIn pic.twitter.com/b3UUYpCewY — Luci (@Luciah_PS) November 1, 2019

Ed Woodward entering his office seeing that the Saudis took over #SaudisIN pic.twitter.com/ahvJcD8k93 — Jᴀʏ.🇸🇦 (@JayUtd17) October 31, 2019

Saudis takeover I hear??!? We eating Gucci. Scott Mcballer knew it all along 🇸🇦 🔜🔴🔴🔴 #SaudisIn #MUFC pic.twitter.com/88zu349ijb — EliteBallerFC (@PAULO79296486) November 1, 2019

Unfortunately, these rumours have to be taken with a pinch of salt. This isn't the first time that a Saudi investor has been linked with the club, but those reports only culminated in a new sponsorship deal for the team.

There has been no official indication that United are looking to sell, and there were some fans who could hardly hide their realisation that this deal almost certainly isn't going through.

What if the #SaudisIn is just a smokescreen for a new sponsorship/Investment deal? pic.twitter.com/bELBryHX6d — IYAWO WAN DEGEA 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) November 1, 2019

