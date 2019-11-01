Zinedine Zidane Reveals Gareth Bale Is Back in Training After Recent Calf Problem

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale is back in training with the team and is working ‘hard’ to return from injury in time for their La Liga clash against Eibar next Saturday.

After a well-documented fallout between Bale and Zidane in the summer, the Welsh international remained in Spain despite speculation suggesting he would move to China, featuring frequently in the early exchanges of the season.

The 30-year-old attacker played well at times, as he scored twice and created a further two goals in his opening six appearances of the season, but has missed Madrid’s last three matches due to a calf problem.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

But speaking ahead of Madrid’s game against Real Betis at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Zidane revealed, as quoted by the Daily Mail, that Bale is close to a return.

He stated: “He is here with us, he trains, he works hard. He is back from his trip. He isn't available yet but he is getting better.”

Bale watched Madrid thrash bottom of the table Leganes 5-0 from the stands on Wednesday night but caused a commotion amongst some supporters as he was seen leaving the stadium with ten minutes still to play.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The rule is that if players leave the ground before the 80th minute they are fined by the club but with Bale leaving after this time Zidane had no issue with this.

On this matter he added: “I spoke to him in the dressing room. If he left early, it's because he has permission to do so.”

The former Spurs man, who is in his seventh season with Real Madrid now, will once again miss out this weekend and watch the action from the stand but his forthcoming return will be a major boost for Madrid as they look to regain top spot in La Liga, surrendered recently after an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Mallorca.