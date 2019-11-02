Arsenal vs Wolves: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool in midweek.

Their slip up last weekend at home to Crystal Palace, which was full of incident, has meant Arsenal are sat in fifth in the table on sixteen points and four points off Chelsea, who currently occupy the final Champions League place.

A win at the weekend is therefore essential, but it will not be easy against a Wolves side who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games and enjoyed success at Manchester City at the start of October.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

To sharpen up your knowledge ahead of this crucial clash for both sides, here, with a little help from Opta, are some of the best facts and stats to take in ahead of this encounter.

Recent Struggles

After winning all of their first six Premier League games against Wolves, Arsenal have struggled against their Midlands opponents in more recent times, winning just one of their last four games against them in the competition.

They have drawn twice and lost once in these encounters and failed to beat them in either game last season, drawing at the Emirates and losing at Molineux, with that 3-1 win for Wolves ending a run of 16 league games without victory against the Gunners. If Wolves beat Unai Emery’s side on Saturday, they would have won consecutive top-flight games against them for the first time

since September 1979.

Wolves Enjoy Playing in the Capital

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Wolves seem to just love visiting London in recent years, unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games there; a run which goes back to March 2012 when they lost 5-0 at Fulham.

They have won three and drawn four of their games in this run, which is their longest in the capital since an eleven-match unbeaten streak which occurred between November 1972 to November 1974. Solid.

The Joys of Playing at 3pm

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Arsenal have a really impressive record when playing at home at 3pm on Saturday. They are unbeaten since the opening day of the 2013/14 season when they lost 3-1 at home to Aston Villa, winning 20 times and drawing twice since then.

Tight Affairs

So far this season, Arsenal have struggled to really push ahead in matches and have only led by more than one goal in two of their ten Premier League games.

However, in both of the games they went two goals ahead they failed to win, drawing 2-2 on both occasions. This is something Emery will need to rectify soon.

Slow Starters

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

It is fair to say that Wolves have been slow starters so far this season, as no side have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than Nuno Espirito Santo's side, conceding first on seven occasions.

Thankfully though, they have grown into games and have come back to pick up draws in five of these matches, losing only two, scoring a league high 85% of their goals in the second half of games. In fact, if the league table was based solely on second half results, the Wanderers would be third.

On Fire Up Front

Whilst Wolves have struggled to keep clean sheets this season, they have always found the net at least once in each of their last nine Premier League games. The only side on a longer run are league leaders Liverpool, who have scored in 19 consecutive games.

If Wolves can fire one into the Arsenal net on Saturday, they will make history – they have never before scored in ten consecutive Premier League games.

Entertainment at the Emirates

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Since Arsenal’s 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City in August 2018, they have scored in each of their last 23 home games. In that time, they’ve won 17 of these games and lost just once – with five draws.

However, Arsenal don’t just score goals at the Emirates, but they concede them in bucket loads too. Home fans have seen just one clean sheet in seven, and the Gunners have shipped two or more goals on four occasions.

Drought

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started the season on fire, scoring seven goals in his first seven Premier League games this term. Since his goal against Manchester United four games ago though, his finishing has dried up and he failed to score a league goal in October.

Arsenal fans will be hopeful he rediscovers the magic touch this weekend against Wolves.