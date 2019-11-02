​Atlético Madrid in 'Advanced Talks' With Brazilian Starlet Reinier Jesus Carvalho

Atlético Madrid are reportedly in advanced talks with Flamengo's exciting Brazilian prodigy Reinier Jesus Carvalho.

Reinier broke into the Flamengo first team this summer, making his league debut in August.

The 17-year-old is considered one of Brazil's hottest young prospects, and has therefore attracted interest from an assortment of Europe's biggest sides.





AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG, both Manchester clubs and Everton are among a collection of sides who have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder.





But according to reports in Spain, Atlético Madrid have won the race to secure his signature.

AS.com have reported that the club are in advanced talks with the player, after they travelled to Rio to meet with him.

However, this does not mean that the deal is done and dusted, with Atlético still needing to convince Flamengo to part with one of their prized assets.

Reinier is not the first exciting young player to emerge from the Flamengo youth system.

Vinicius Junior broke made his debut for the Brazilian side at just 16, and was signed by Real Madrid in 2018 for a fee of €46m.

Flamengo will be looking for a fee in a similar region to what Real Madrid paid for Vinicius and Rodrygo - who also moved to Madrid the same summer for €45m from Santos.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

This could be where Atlético come unstuck, with AS reporting that Luis Gustavo Nogueira, the assistant to the Flamengo club president, said: "If any club ask us: 'do you have Vinicius two?', it's him.

"He will not leave for less than what Vinicius and Rodrygo went for."

Reinier comes with a hefty price tag around his neck, with a €62m release clause, however Atlético are confident that they can negotiate a lower price.

The attacking midfielder, blessed with superb vision, flair and an eye for goal, has already made a marked impression on the Flamengo first team this season, with three goals and two assists in nine appearances.