Bologna 1-2 Inter: Report, Ratings & Reaction as I Nerazzurri Snatch Late Victory

Inter grabbed a last-gasp victory at Bologna on Saturday night, as Romelu Lukaku scored a late penalty to maintain his side's title ambitions.

The first half belonged to Inter but, despite creating a number of clear-cut chances and having two goals disallowed, Antonio Conte's side had to settle with parity at the break.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Bologna came out with plenty of fight in the second half, and the hosts took the lead just before the hour mark, Roberto Soriano firing home from the edge of the box beyond a despairing Samir Handanovic.

Inter struggled to break down a stubborn Bologna defence, but Lukaku levelled the scores with 15 minutes to play, tucking the ball away from close range following a brilliant save to deny Martinez.

With time running out, Martinez earned the visitors an injury-time penalty, and Lukaku dispatched the pressured spot kick to temporarily send Inter to the summit of Serie A.

Bologna

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Skorupski (8*); Mbaye (7), Danilo (7), Bani (6), Krejci (7); Poli (7), Svanberg (7); Orsolini (7), Soriano (7), Sansone (7); Palacio (7)





Substitutes: Medel (6), Dzemaili (6), Santander (6)

Inter





Key Talking Point

A wonderful strike partnership is developing at Inter, and it's fantastic to witness. Lukaku and Martinez are two very different strikers, but they compliment each other perfectly. Martinez has a habit of improving the game of those around him, and his Belgian strike partner is certainly benefiting from this budding relationship.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Both strikers had goals ruled out, and the Argentine star's disallowed goal came off the back of a lovely through ball by Lukaku. The ex-Manchester United man did find the net in the second half, once again profiting from Martinez's excellent work, who forced the Bologna keeper into a smart stop, but only to push the ball into Lukaku's path, and then earning the late spot kick.

As time passes, the pair will form a formidable understanding, and the rest of Serie A will not want to face the dynamic duo one bit.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (7); Skriniar (6), De Vrij (7), Bastoni (7); Lazaro (9*), Gagliardini (7), Brozovic (7), Barella (7), Biraghi (6); Martinez (7), Lukaku (8)





Substitutes: Vecino (7), Candreva (7), Politano (7)

STAR MAN - Although Inter were very below par on Saturday night, Valentino Lazaro put in arguably his best performance in a Nerazzurri shirt against Bologna. The Austrian wing-back caused all sorts of problems on the right-hand side, carrying the ball well and often drifting inside to bring others into the game.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

Lazaro was almost responsible for the game's opening goal, but his excellent cross was unfortunately ruled out as the ball had already crossed the line for a goal kick. The youngster was a constant thorn in Bologna's side, and deserved to be on the winning team.

Looking Ahead

Bologna follow up their tough evening against Inter with a trip to struggling Sassuolo on Friday night, as Sinisa Mihajlović's men aim to continue climbing the table.

Inter face a tough trip to Germany on Tuesday evening as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and then Conte's men host Hellas Verona in what should be a comfortable game at San Siro.