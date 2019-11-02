Borussia Dortmund Shortlist Javairô Dilrosun & Ferran Torres as Potential Jadon Sancho's Successor

Borussia Dortmund are already planning for life without Jadon Sancho and they've shortlisted Hertha BSC winger Javairô Dilrosun as a transfer target for next summer.

The England international is expected to leave the Westfalenstadion at the end of the season, with Dortmund expected to pocket over £100m as the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid keeping tabs on Sancho.

With one eye already on who will replace Sancho next season, Sport Bild report that Borussia Dortmund have targeted his former Manchester City teammate Dilrosun as a potential transfer target.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dilrosun left Manchester City one year after Sancho's move to Borussia Dortmund, following the England winger to Germany by joining Hertha BSC.

The Netherlands international produced moments of magic in his maiden season in Berlin but struggled to maintain any consistency under former manager Pál Dárdai.

With new boss Ante Čović now at the helm in Germany's capital, however, Dilrosun has been one of the standout players in the league this season and he's already been involved in five goals in just six Bundesliga appearances.

As well as keeping tabs on Dilrosun, Borussia Dortmund are also believed to be watching Valencia star Ferran Torres.

The 19-year-old has already made 64 senior appearances in his career and he's been directly involved in eight goals, most notably finding the back of the net in vital away wins against Girona and Celta de Vigo last season.

Torres, who is the only Spanish player who has been nominated for Tuttosport's Golden Boy award, has already become a regular fixture at Under-21 international level.

Borussia Dortmund do have the likes of Jacob Bruun Larsen, Alaa Bakir, Gio Reyna and Youssoufa Moukoko who could fill in for Sancho in the club's short to medium-term future.

But the club also want to invest any money gained from selling Sancho next summer into a new marquee player, especially one who will help to bring the best out of players like Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Paco Alcácer.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!