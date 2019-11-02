Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Josh King Strikes to Haunt His Former Side

Manchester United have been leapfrogged by Bournemouth in the Premier League table after Josh King scored the only goal of the game against his former side on the south coast.

Andreas Pereira and Daniel James had the best chances of the opening 20 minutes but couldn't test Aaron Ramsdale in between the sticks for Bournemouth, while David de Gea was also untroubled at the other end of the pitch.

An unnecessary scuffle between Jefferson Lerma and Fred threatened to be the biggest talking point of the first half, but former Manchester United star Josh King opened the scoring just before half-time with a stunning solo effort.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson almost doubled their lead after the break but was denied by De Gea, with Bournemouth impressing on the counter-attack while also defending relatively easily when they were out of possession.

Substitute Mason Greenwood rattled the post from close range with his first touch of the match as United looked for an equaliser, but the visitors couldn't find the back of the net and ended up losing their first match in almost a month.

Bournemouth

Key Talking Point

The visitors might have dominated the early stages of the game, especially attacking with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James on the right side of the pitch, Bournemouth started to match Manchester United as the game went on.

Bournemouth's ability to grow into the game paid dividends before half-time when they took the lead, setting up a second-half which was due to play perfectly into the hosts' hands as they could soak up pressure and counter-attack.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

That's exactly what the Cherries looked to do in the second half and they almost doubled their lead on the break, while defenders Steve Cook and Nathan Ake kept Manchester United's forwards relatively quiet to see out the match.

Player Ratings

Ramsdale (6); Smith (8*), S. Cook (6), Ake (7), Rico (5); H. Wilson (7), Lerma (6), Billing (8), Fraser (6); C. Wilson (7), King (8).

Substitutes: L. Cook (N/A).

Star Man

There wasn't one standout player for Eddie Howe's side, with any number of their attacking players well worth a special mention for their performance against Manchester United.

But, in fact, it was one of the club's unsung heroes in defence who provided the platform for Bournemouth to go on to pick up a vital three points on Saturday.

While Daniel James was causing headaches for Diego Rico, right-back Adam Smith had Marcus Rashford in his pocket for almost the entirety of the match, often being helped out in defence by the hardworking Harry Wilson.

Brilliant work from Adam Smith — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) November 2, 2019

AWB is an expensive Adam Smith — Matt Kron (@mattkron17) November 2, 2019

Adam Smith had a big invisible hand in that goal — Muhammad Adam 🌐 (@moehadam) November 2, 2019

Superb header from Adam Smith who has been clattered by Slabhead Maguire. Deep cross from Young but Smith got up well, wins a foul too. #afcb #BOUMUN — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) November 2, 2019

Smith didn't just put a foot wrong in defence, but the 28-year-old also offered the Cherries a brilliant outlet going forward and even claimed the assist for King's winner.

Manchester United

Key Talking Point

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side didn't look full of ideas when it came to creating opportunities going forward, but the one they did have - giving the ball to Daniel James at all costs - looked like it could be the key to picking up a fourth consecutive away win.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Bournemouth left-back Diego Rico was being caught slightly out of position too often and United's best chances came down their right side during the first-half, but the visitors stopped looking to exploit that area as the game went on.

Chances started to dry up until the last 10 minutes of the game, but it was too little too late for Solskjaer's side and they wasted the chance to build on their brilliant run of form in recent weeks.

Player Ratings

De Gea (6); Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Young (5); McTominay (7), Fred (6), Pereira (5); James (8*), Rashford (6), Martial (6).

Substitutes: Lingard (6), Greenwood (7), Williams (6).

Star Man

Not for the first time this season (and probably not for the last either), Daniel James was Manchester United's standout player in the Premier League.

The Wales international hasn't found the back of the net in some time, but James worked tremendously to get in behind Diego Rico throughout the first half and it was his movement which helped to create United's best chances in the match.

Daniel James was by far our best player in the first half — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) November 2, 2019

Daniel James is man united player of the season with the season not gone half — Chisky (@Chiskyyy) November 2, 2019

Daniel James is such a beauty to watch. — Chukwuemeka🦅 Nwachukwu (@Chukwu_emekah) November 2, 2019

Daniel James put in 3 good balls into the box in the first 15mins and we managed to miss all of them as usual — RashySZN (@PaPaKojo_) November 2, 2019

Although there was an obvious weakness down Bournemouth's left side, Manchester United started to attack across the front three - Adam Smith was largely untroubled by Marcus Rashford on the other side of the pitch - and chances dried up for Solskjaer's side.

Looking Ahead

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth travel to face Newcastle United next weekend, looking to pick up their first win away from home since September 20.

Manchester United have Europa League action to attend to in midweek before they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!