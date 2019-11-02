Bournemouth vs Man Utd: 7 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Manchester United travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday with renewed confidence, having potentially ended their early season crisis with a string of impressive results.

A spirited draw with league leaders Liverpool was followed up by three wins on the bounce in all competitions and United currently sit a respectable seventh in the Premier League table.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Bournemouth in contrast are having a torrid time of late. Since defeating league whipping boys Southampton 3-1 in September, the Cherries are without a win in five games.

Surely then this will be an easy win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side? Well, let's see what the stats suggest...

Peaked Too Early

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Bournemouth got off to a perfect start in their first ever Premier League game against the Red Devils, winning 2-1 in December 2015. Former United man Josh King got the winner in front of a home crowd, the result lifted them out of the relegation zone - everything was rosy.

Since then however, things have not gone as well. In the subsequent seven fixtures between the two sides the Cherries have only avoided defeat once, a stat that does not bode well for Eddie Howe's side.

Hot Shots

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Although the two sides have only met on 16 occasions in total, United's cutting edge in front of goal have ensured that there has been no shortage of entertainment.

The Red Devils have only failed to score in once when facing Bournemouth and that came in 2-0 defeat in the FA Cup in 1984. Let's hope the streak continues on Saturday.

Firing Blanks

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Bournemouth's time in the Premier League has generally been characterised by attacking strength and defensive fragility, however in recent weeks the tables have turned.

Despite conceding just one goal in three games, the Cherries have not scored during that time. If they fail to convert on Saturday it will be the first time they've gone four games without scoring since March 2012 - at which time they were in League One.

Homesickness

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Prior to their 3-1 victory at Carrow Road last time out, United were on a horrific run of away from in the league. That result over Norwich ended a run of eight away games without a win, though United travel problems do not stop there.

The Red Devils have also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premier League matches on the road. Failure to shut out the Cherries on Saturday would equal their worst ever run of consecutive away games conceded in, which occurred between August 2002 and January 2003.

Penalty Nightmares

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

United two penalty misses against Norwich last time out means the Red Devils have now already failed to convert four spot kicks in the league this season.

The most times a Premier League team has missed from 12-yards in a season is five (Liverpool in 2011/12 and Tottenham in 1994/95). Could we be crowning the new kings of penalty mishaps in May?

Tony Martial Scores Again

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Anthony Martial is looking in tiptop shape this season, having scored or assisted a goal in each of his four Premier League starts. It gets better as well. Out of his last 20 league starts the Frenchman has been directly involved in 16 goals.





He is less effective when used from the bench though, failing to register a goal or an assist in his last 16 substitute appearances. START HIM OLE!

Fraser's Off The Boil

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ryan Fraser was in scintillating form last campaign, creating a scoring chance every 34 minutes and assisting a goal every 227 minutes in the league.

This season has been underwhelming in comparison. The Scotsman is only creating a goalscoring opportunity every 63 minutes and has provided just one assist in 627 minutes of action. Pull your finger out, Ryan.