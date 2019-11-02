Chelsea Equal 30-Year-Old Club Record With Stylish Win Over Watford

Chelsea returned to winning ways with an impressive win on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

The Blues moved up to third in the Premier League with their fifth consecutive win in the league after goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic did the job for Frank Lampard’s side, who are just two points off second and eight points off leaders Liverpool.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It continues Chelsea’s excellent away record this season, as they can’t stop winning on the road. The Blues have won seven consecutive away games across all competitions, which equals the club record for the number of successive victories on the road.

Chelsea have won seven away games in a row on one previous occasion, which was over 30 years ago. The west Londoners achieved that feat in 1989, when under the guidance of the late Bobby Campbell, they won seven on the bounce from February to April of that year.

That season ended in huge success for Campbell’s side, as Chelsea won Division 2 and earned promotion back up to the top flight. They finished the 1988/89 campaign with 99 points, which to this day is the club’s highest ever league points tally in their history.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Campbell was Chelsea manager from 1988 to 1991, and was the mastermind behind getting the Blues back up to the top flight. Chelsea have been there ever since, and three decades on from Campbell’s departure they are a completely new team.

Lampard has revolutionised Chelsea since his arrival in July, though this excellent run of form hasn’t always been the case. It’s easy to forget Lampard’s first game as Chelsea manager, when they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in August.

While it was a painful start to life at the helm for Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, Lampard was not deterred. His side have gone on to win every single away game since, with the seven consecutive wins coming in the Premier League and Champions League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Chelsea have secured some huge wins, ones that are certain to be remembered for years to come. Whether it be the dramatic late victories over Lille and Ajax in Europe, or the goal-filled encounters with Wolves and Burnley, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have been outstanding on the road.

Chelsea are in European action next, as they face Ajax to Stamford Bridge next Tuesday. The Blues return to league action next Saturday, as they welcome Crystal Palace to west London on 9th November.