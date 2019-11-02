Doctor Sues Neymar in Attempt to Claim Compensation for Attending Birth of Son

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been sued by the doctor who helped his partner give birth to son Davi, with Dr. Herbert Kramer seeking compensation for pre-natal and birthing services.

The Brazilian's partner Carolina Dantas gave birth to Davi Lucca Da Silva Santos back in 2011, with the footballer only 19 years old at the time. The child is now eight, but problems have now arisen surrounding the payment to the doctor.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to Brazil outlet UOL (via AS), Dr. Kramer sued the pair last month, claiming that he had not been paid the agreed amount for the birthing and pre-natal services offered to the mother of Davi.

The report goes on to state that the court has ruled in favour of the doctor, but they have been unable to determine the correct amount that he should receive. Because of this, Kramer has now called on the court to listen to an 'assessor', who calculated the value of the services provided.

It goes on to mention that the doctor had initially demanded 50,000 Brazilian reais, roughly £10,900. However, this 'assessor' has since taken into account the fact that two other doctors were present at the time of the delivery, therefore resulting in this fee rising.

Na torcida pela nossa Seleção ... vamo BRASIL 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/hPh32cPzni — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 15, 2019

The former Barcelona man and his partner's defence team have claimed that Carolina Dantas has paid roughly £3,460 only 'a few months' ago, but refused to pay more as it was an 'exaggerated' fee.

There appears to be a certain amount of back and forth at this moment in time, with Kramer responding to these claims by pointing towards the length of his journey from the clinic in Santos to the city of Sao Paolo.

It is not yet clear how Neymar and Dantas will deal with this, but this is just the latest off-the-field controversy surrounding the Brazilian.