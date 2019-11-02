Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bayern Fall to Stunning Loss

November 02, 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt humiliated Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to win 5-1 on Saturday afternoon, leaving manager Niko Kovac under massive pressure.

The game started with incredible drama after Jerome Boateng was sent off for Bayern early, VAR overturning the referee's initial decision of a penalty and yellow card to give a free kick on the edge of the box – and a straight red card for the defender.

The red card was a huge moment in the game, with Frankfurt taking the initiative and beginning to dominate the game; Filip Kostic netting to give them the lead before Djibril Sow volleyed the ball emphatically into a gaping net to double their lead. 

Robert Lewandowski (who else?) grabbed a goal back just before half time with a magnificent solo run and finish, giving Bayern a lifeline with his 20th goal of the season, scoring for the tenth consecutive game.

Despite that goal, Frankfurt came out for the second half in exactly the same fashion as they had played the majority of the game, and restored their two goal advantage when Danny da Costa whipped in a majestic ball to the back post, and David Abraham simply couldn't miss with the goal at his mercy.

Martin Hinteregger headed home from Kostic's corner to make it four, before Goncalo Paciencia poked the ball into an empty net to wrap up the scoring in a staggering performance. 

Eintracht

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Ronnow (6); Hinteregger (8), Abraham (8), N'Dicka (7); da Costa (8), Kostic (9*), Fernandes (7), Sow (7), Rode (7); Dost (6), Paciencia (7)


Subs: Kamada (6), Gacinovic (6), Silva (7)

Bayern Munich

Key Talking Points

The fact of the matter is that the red card turned the game on its head. Bayern had started the match on the front foot, but once Boateng was sent off, Frankfurt well and truly stamped their authority down on their opposition and dominated the whole of the game. It is always a tough task to win at the Commerzbank-Arena, and playing with ten men is simply going to make it twice as difficult. 

Regardless, a 5-1 defeat for a club of the stature of Bayern is simply unacceptable, and Kovac is going to be under increasing scrutiny with fans already unhappy with his performances as manager. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Neuer (6); Pavard (5), Boateng (3), Alaba (4), Davies (5), Thiago (5), Kimmich (5) Muller (4), Coutinho (4), Gnabry (4), Lewandowski (7*)


Subs: Coman (5), Martinez (5), Goretzka (6)

STAR MAN


Bayern were truly awful after the red card, and simply succumbed to some excellent football from Frankfurt. It's tough to pick out a star man, but it has to be Lewandowski yet again.

He struggled to get into the game and was isolated for large parts, but the striker took his goal magnificently, and just continues to score for fun. He worked hard and tried his best when little was happening for him. His goal was also his 20th of the season for Bayern in just 16 games - simply mind-blowing stuff.


Looking Ahead


Frankfurt now head to Belgium in the Europa League to take on Standard Liege, before another away trip to SC Freiburg as they look to carry the momentum on from this impressive win.

Bayern return to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as they host Olympiacos in the Champions League. They then have a massive clash on Saturday at home against title challengers Borussia Dortmund, in what is going to be a must-watch game.

