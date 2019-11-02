Frank Lampard Explains How 'Infectious' Jorginho Has Cemented His Place at Chelsea

By 90Min
November 02, 2019

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard claims he knew Jorginho had the quality to thrive at Stamford Bridge long before his appointment at the club, adding that the Italian's "infectious" attitude has helped to make him an instant hit in west London.

Jorginho didn't have the easiest transition into English football when he following Maurizio Sarri from SSC Napoli to Chelsea last summer, often being criticised for poor performances and inconsistency at the club.

But the Italy international has become a key part of Chelsea's youthful side this season, and Lampard insists that Jorginho's "infectious" attitude has helped him to acclimatise to his new surroundings in the Premier League.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"I've got to say, I watched him in a lot of the games in the run-in last year - I know he had a bit of a tough time - but I was really struck by his bravery on the ball," Lampard told Sky Sports. "He always wanted it.

"I was excited to work with him, and from day one in pre-season, we had a possession game, it was clear his ability on the ball.

"What's become even clearer since then, his attitude and what he does with the group, he's driven. That's why I've made him vice-captain. 

"He's one of those infectious players, he cajoles players on the pitch, before the game. I've loved to see the fans' reaction to him.


"One thing a fan will always do - and I'm a fan - is that when you see someone giving everything, passion, drive, they will always react to that. You've seen that with Jorginho."

The 27-year-old is likely to feature for Chelsea once again this weekend during their trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road, looking to secure a fifth consecutive win for the first time in the Premier League this season.

