Frank Lampard Explains Reasons for Olivier Giroud's Lack of Game Time at Chelsea This Season

Frank Lampard has revealed he's been impressed by Olivier Giroud's response to a lack of game-time at Chelsea this campaign, praising the striker's professionalism.

The 33-year-old joined the Blues from London rivals Arsenal in January 2018, securing regular minutes in his first full season at Stamford Bridge. He made of total of 45 appearances in all competitions last term, though Lampard's arrival has seen the forward handed a reduced role in the side, playing just six matches at the start of 2019/20.

Giroud has been included in only one of Chelsea's starting lineups in the Premier League this campaign, while his one goal of the season came as he opened the scoring in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool in August.

Speaking ahead of his side's meeting with Watford on Saturday, Lampard was asked why the veteran forward has been given such few minutes on the pitch, the boss replying (as quoted by the Mirror): "It is difficult for me and it is difficult for [him].

"We both have our jobs, so it doesn’t feature in my thinking. I have to care for all the players. I have to pick the squad as I see it for the best of Chelsea as they do for their countries.

"I have got three strikers to pick from and I have to make the choices. Again, I can’t complain about any of their attitudes. Things will look different and that is where you need professionalism. Between those three I have had it from all of them.

"I would always have a conversation with a player who says they don't want to play for the football club, whoever they are. That is something where I would have a clear and honest conversation with them. We are not at that point yet, so it is not one to discuss right now."





Lampard explained that the form of fellow forwards Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi has made it difficult to pick Giroud for matches, saying of the latter: "He loves scoring goals. That might sound simple for a striker but I’ve seen some that don’t love it quite as much. He does."

