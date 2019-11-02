Jurgen Klopp Provides Mohamed Salah Injury Update Ahead of Liverpool's Clash With Aston Villa

Jürgen Klopp claims that Mohamed Salah should be feature against Aston Villa on Saturday, even though he's battling with a persistent injury.

Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool this season as they continue to hold their lead at the top of the Premier League table, having lost just one competitive match across all competitions - a 2-0 loss at Napoli's Stadio San Paolo.

The Egypt international has been an injury doubt ahead of Liverpool's match at Aston Villa and it's been confirmed that Salah is still recovering, although Klopp still expects the winger to feature at some point on Saturday.

STRINGER/GettyImages

"He should be fine. He has had to do his individual stuff but he will be in training [on Friday]," Klopp said, quoted by The Mirror.

"I think it is more really annoying - for him, not me - the fact that the injury always has a bit of fluid in, and he has to deal with it, we get it out and it comes back, and stuff like that.

"But this is not a real injury in this sense, so I’ve heard [from the physios], so he should be fine."

Salah was forced to miss Liverpool's recent trip to Old Trafford with an ankle injury but returned against Tottenham last weekend, where the 27-year-old scored in their 2-1 win over Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Egyptian was then rested as Liverpool scored and conceded five at Anfield in their Carabao Cup match against Arsenal, with reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the star of the night thanks to his save against Dani Ceballos in the penalty shootout.

Liverpool do have Champions League action returning in midweek, but Salah is looking likely to feature in back-to-back Premier League games for the club, before Belgian side Genk visit Merseyside.

