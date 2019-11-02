Juventus Set Offer Wojciech Szczęsny New & Improved Contract at Allianz Stadium

Wojciech Szczęsny is reportedly close to signing a new long term deal at Juventus, following an impressive few years as the club's first choice goalkeeper.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has blossomed since moving to Italy from north London in 2017, and looks set to be rewarded for his form with a bumper new contract.





Szczęsny signed a four year contract when he first moved to Juventus, but the Italian giants intend to extend his stay long beyond 2021.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

According to a report in Gazetta dello Sport, Juventus are looking to get Szczęsny tied down until at least 2024. This would reportedly be worth a lucrative €4.5m a year.

Szczęsny spent two years in Serie A on loan with Roma between 2015 and 2017 following the arrival of Petr Čech at Arsenal.

He then opted to moving permanently to Juventus for a fee of around €12.2m in the summer of 2017.





The Poland international was initially brought in as the understudy to long-term number one Gianluigi Buffon, but was seen as the potential replacement for the Juventus great, with Buffon set to leave the club.

This is how things played out last season, with Szczęsny given the number one jersey following Buffon's move to PSG.

However, 41-year-old Buffon returned to Juventus at the start of the season, but Szczęsny has retained his spot as the club's first choice keeper.





The 29-year-old dropped to the bench for Juventus' midweek fixture with Genoa, with Buffon back in between the sticks.





But the former Arsenal man is expected to return to the starting XI this weekend, as the Old Lady play city rivals Torino.

The new contract is a sign of how far Szczęsny has come since his move to Italy.





Having been made surplus to requirements by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal after six years at the club, the contract suggests that Szczęsny is now viewed as the number one for years to come at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.