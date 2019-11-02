Leeds United Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla Facing 12-Game Ban After FA Probe Into Alleged Racist Abuse

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla could be hit with a ban between eight and 12 games after an FA probe into alleged racist abuse towards Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

The incident came back in September where the abuse directed at Leko, who is on loan from West Brom, was reported to referee John Brooks after the game and included in his official report.

The FA launched a probe into the incident and are now looking to throw the book at Casilla, with The Daily Mail confirming an official announcement will be made on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper has started every game under Marcelo Bielsa this season, but Casilla could be banned until January 18 if he's given an expected 12 game ban by the Football Association.

It's understood that the FA have gathered strong evidence against Casilla, having spoken to both players, as well as hired lip readers and Spanish interpreters, as part of their investigation into the incident on matchday nine.

The authorities will take a hardline stance on the case in the aftermath of UEFA's heavily criticised punishment that they imposed on Bulgaria, following clear racist abuse that England players suffered last month.

Although no confirmation has been given as to how long Casilla will be banned, the Leeds United star is likely to miss the majority of the club's fixtures over Christmas.

Bielsa's side do have on-loan goalkeeper Illan Meslier available to fill the gap left by Casilla if he's given a length suspension, although who's filling the sticks at Elland Road will only be an afterthought for fans if their first-choice goalkeeper is found guilty of racist abuse.

