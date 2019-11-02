Levante vs Barcelona: Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of La Liga Clash

Barcelona travel to take on Levante in the next round of fixtures in La Liga on Saturday, hoping to retain their spot at the top of the table.

Following a shaky start that saw Ernesto Valverde's men lose twice in their opening five matches, the team appear to be hitting some form and will be hoping to pick up their sixth consecutive win in the league - their eighth in all competitions.

While La Blaugrana's next opponents appear to be struggling somewhat at home at this moment in time, they will be expecting a tough test.

So, with that in mind, this presents the perfect opportunity to provide you with a stat pack, courtesy of Opta, to get you in the mood ahead of the fixture, and more importantly, to impress your mates.

Here's all you need to know...

Levante's Struggles

Levante may be minding their own business as they currently sit in the middle of the pack, five points above 18th-placed Celta Vigo, but it's safe to say history isn't on their side in this upcoming fixture.

They have, in fact, only won 7.7% of their matches against Barcelona in La Liga (W2 D4 L20); their lowest percentage against a single opponent with at least three games played in the top-flight.

That's right, Paco Lopez's men have only won two out of the 26 La Liga meetings between the two. The last time they did beat Barça was at home (5-4 May 2018), however...

Goals, Goals & More Goals

So, we ended that by revealing that May 2018 was the last time Levante overcame the Spanish giants, netting five times.

That's impressive.

But, not quite as impressive as their counterpart's stats. Barcelona have won 12 of their last 14 La Liga games against Levante (D1 L1), and have scored 49 goals (3.5 on average) in that time.

Now, that's something.

Keeping it Tight at the Back

Sure, Barça have been scoring goals for fun against Lopez's men, but they've also been pretty sound at the back, as well.

In those previous 14 matches, they kept a clean sheet in 10, conceding just eight goals.

Fast forward to the present and a similar story can be told. Barcelona have won their last two La Liga away games, keeping a clean sheet in both. The last time they won three away games in a row while keeping the opposition out in the league was back in August 2016.

The G.O.A.T. Is Back...

Did you know Lionel Messi is back? Well, it's safe to say Valladolid and their fans know he's firmly back after his scintillating display against them last time out.

This spells trouble for Levante. A lot of trouble.

Excluding own goals, Lionel Messi has been directly involved in eight of Barcelona’s last 12 goals in all competitions - five goals and three assists.

...And Is Ready to Taunt Levante...Again

Sadly for Levante, it gets worse.





How, I hear you ask?

Messi has 13 assists against Levante in La Liga, which is more than against any other opponent in the competition. To that end, the most the magician has ever assisted in one match came against Levante - three assists at Estadi Ciutat de València in a Copa del Rey meeting in January 2014.

Oh, this could be bad.

Valverde's Stellar Record

La Blaugrana's fans are certainly divided in their opinions of manager Ernesto Valverde, despite the club's uptick in form in recent weeks. Nonetheless, you can't argue with the stats because, after all, stats don't lie!

Valverde has lost just two of his 17 managerial games against Levante in La Liga (W10 D5 L2). Not a bad record Ernesto, not bad.

...But There Is Hope for Levante...Kind of

Look, all the signs are pointing towards a Barça win, let's be fair.

But, it's worth mentioning that the last time Valverde lost a match against Valverde, it was with current Levante boss Paco Lopez in charge. This, as we know, ended 5-4 in May 2018.

Could this encounter cook up another storm? Only time will tell.