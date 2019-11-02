Liverpool's Perseverance Highlighted by Astonishing Statistic After Last-Gasp Winner Over Villa

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the season in the league as they scored a late double to overcome a resilient Aston Villa on Saturday.

Villa's Trezeguet capitalised on some poor marking and poked home from a John McGinn cross after 21 minutes.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men continued to apply pressure on the home side and eventually found an equaliser through Andy Robertson three minutes before time. With seconds remaining, Sadio Mane glanced in a header, earning his side all three points.

It was a match that looked to be running away from Liverpool, who were well below their usual free-flowing best, but Mane's 94th-minute winner was the latest example of the resilience of this team.

As noted by Opta, the forward's goal was the 35th 90th-minute winning goal by Liverpool in the Premier League, which is ten more than any other side in the competition's history. Further to this, five of those have come since the start of last season, more than any other team.

35 - Sadio Mane scored the 35th 90th-minute winning goal by Liverpool in the Premier League, 10 more than any other side in the competition's history; five of those have come since the start of last season, more than any other team. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/xQ9C5H6izh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

Perhaps even more remarkably, the Reds are unbeaten in seven Premier League games in which they have conceded the first goal, winning six of those and drawing one. This perseverance is only reaffirmed by the fact that Klopp's men have won more points from losing positions (10) than any other side in the top flight this season.

The Anfield side showed a tremendous amount of character and mental toughness to overturn the 1-0 deficit against Villa, which only highlights their credentials to challenge for the Premier League crown this season.

It was a potentially pivotal three points, especially considering that they host Manchester City in a top of the table clash in their next fixture.