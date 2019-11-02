Man Utd Endure Their Worst Ever Start to a Premier League Season After Bournemouth Defeat

Manchester United's defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday has left the club with their lowest ever points tally after 11 games in the Premier League era.

Former United academy star Josh King scored the only goal of the game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With just 13 points from their opening 11 games, stats from Opta confirm that Manchester United have endured their worst ever start to a Premier League season - last picking up less in the 1987/88 season.

It's not just results which have gone against Manchester United either, as their current 11-game run of conceding on the road is their joint-worst record in the Premier League era.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth also continued a run of six games under Solskjaer where Manchester United have lost all six of their Premier League away games when they've conceded the opening goal.





United have now won just three games in the Premier League this season, while they've also drawn four and lost four.





For Bournemouth, King's 45th goal of the season - he's the second-highest Norwegian goalscorer in the league, behind only Solskjaer (91) - ended a run of 358 minutes, three games and 50 shots without a goal.





The result has also ended the club's run of seven games without a win against Manchester United, seeing them leapfrog the Red Devils and move three points clear of them in the Premier League table.

Bournemouth had a handful of standout performers on Saturday, with Eddie Howe's side producing a stunning team performance to secure their fourth win of the season.

One player who certainly caught the eye was midfielder Jefferson Lerma, where the Colombian picked up the 17th yellow card of his Premier League career on Saturday - more than any other player since the start of last season.

