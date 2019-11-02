Moment of Appreciation: 7 Underrated Star Performers From This Season's Premier League

The Premier League is filled with some high-profile names and world-class talent, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Virgil van Dijk all typically dominating the headlines.

But, there have been a number of star performers in the league so far that are simply not given enough recognition and praise.

As a result, we kind folk at 90min thought it would be just the right moment to call out some of these aforementioned players and give them the praise they oh so rightfully deserve.

Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez is a fixture in the Wolves side and, despite his team's success last season, he remains criminally underrated. The Mexican striker is prolific and can always be counted on.

Last season, he bagged 13 goals and seven assists in the league and he appears on course to achieve a similar tally this season. Of course, Nuno Espirito Santo's men have made a slow start to the new campaign, but Jimenez has continued to shine, with four goals and two assists in 11 Premier League games.

Wolves signing the 28-year-old permanently in the summer was one of the best bits of business the club could have done.

Joel Matip

It seems ludicrous to think that Liverpool brought Matip in on a free transfer. The Cameroon centre-back was initially signed to provide competition with the likes of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren. Gomez forced his way into the starting lineup, but a leg fracture ruled him out for numerous months.

Matip was the man to step in and fill his shoes - and he hasn't looked back since. The defender has formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk and were crucial to the Reds' Champions League success last season.

Klopp: "Joel Matip was one of the best pieces of business we did in the last few years." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 27, 2019

This term, some have even claimed he has been better than UEFA's Player of the Year - and the stats back this up. In Matip's seven league games in 2019/20, he has made nine clearances and has achieved a 75% tackle success rate. He's also made 37 clearances and made 12 interceptions. In contrast, van Dijk has made four fewer clearances and has a four percent lower tackle success rate - although he has played three games more.

Yes, everyone has taken notice of Matip's performances, but he remains one of the most underrated players in the league and Jurgen Klopp will be keen to see him return from injury soon.

Ricardo Pereira

In a battle of the most underrated right-backs, it was between Leicester's Ricardo Pereira or Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, we've opted to go with the Leicester man as he is continuing to shine week-in and week-out, but his quality is continuing to be overlooked because of the performances of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

Ricardo has made the most tackles of any player in the league (47), playing every single minute. To add to this, he's chipped in with two expertly taken goals already. He is the real deal and he will be crucial in helping guide the Foxes towards a potential top four spot.

Philip Billing

For a while now, Bournemouth have been praised for their attacking and free-flowing play, allowing them to pick up points despite a fairly leaky defence. However, the Cherries have the seventh best defence in the league so far and this has largely been down to the work of Philip Billing.

The imposing midfielder has started all ten games and is tireless in his work, always looking to overturn the ball so that his attackers can work their magic. Billing has averaged 2.3 tackles per game and 2.6 interceptions so far, helping his side earn some valuable points already.

John Lundstram

Now, this is quite some story. Sheffield United have made a flying start to life in the top flight and have certainly proved their critics wrong. A lot has been made of the centre-backs and the way they maraud forward, and rightly so.

However, it is John Lundstram's work that often goes unnoticed. The midfielder has featured in all ten of the Blades' league games to this point and has provided one goal and one assist. While these stats don't exactly set the world alight, it is the all-round quality of his game that makes him such a talent.

Not to mention, that one assist was a sumptuous curling through ball to send Lys Mousset through against Everton. He's also a FPL dream...

John McGinn

The footballing community went into meltdown when McGinn was linked with a summer move to Manchester United, but it's not such a crazy idea anymore. The Premier League has been treated to the midfielder's old-school approach and while people have been singing his praises, his performances have often been overshadowed by the likes of Jack Grealish - who has also started the season in imperious form.

McGinn has made the tenth most tackles of any player in the league (27), while he has also attempted the third most amount of shots of anybody and has won 28 fouls. The Scotland international has found the net three times and assisted once in the league, reaffirming his importance.

He is a supreme talent and it wouldn't come as a shock if he were to eventually join a 'top six' club.

Scott McTominay

Manchester United are renowned for their academy and the youngsters who come out of it, with Mason Greenwood the latest prodigy. However, few expected Scott McTominay to make the grade, but such is the player's tenacity and desire, he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

While his stats are hardly outstanding, it is his leadership qualities and work-rate that make him such a valuable asset. Despite his young age, he has often driven his side forward and swung a match in their favour - notably his stunning strike against Arsenal to give United the lead.

And yet, people continue to mock and degrade him for his lack of flair and skill. McTominay has been a bright spark in an otherwise bleak start to the season for the Red Devils.