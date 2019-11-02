Real Madrid vs Real Betis: 8 Key Stats & Facts to Impress Your Mates Ahead of La Liga Clash

Hola Spanish football amigos! You know what time it is? That's right! Stat attack time! Here's a statistic for you: everyone loves stats and they make the world a better place. In the immortal words of Spaniard Rafa Benitez - 'FACT'.



It's fair to say that this Real Madrid side is not a vintage edition, and rumours continue to swirl over the future of boss Zinedine Zidane. If the Frenchman stands any chance of winning over the entire Bernabeu faithful, a victory over Real Betis would be a great place to start.

The visitors themselves have made a poor start to the new campaign, and are languishing in the bottom five of the La Liga standings. It's going to be a cracker.

With those semi-facts in mind, let's leave it to the professionals at Opta to give us the good stuff!

Madrid's Casa is Not Betis' Casa





Real Madrid's home fans are pretty damn scary, so it makes sense that they put in their best performances at the Bernabeu. Los Merengues have beaten Real Betis in 10 of their last 14 encounters at home in LaLiga (D2 L2), scoring 33 goals in total, 2.3 on average.

Not to mention, Madrid have scored nine goals in their last two league games at Santiago Bernabéu, scoring 4.5 goals per game, more than double than in their three opening home games of the season (two goals per match).

Goals win games.

Capital Struggles For Madrid

Real Betis may have only won twice in their last 14 games at the Bernabeu, but those wins have both come in their last two visits to Madrid - which is only the second time ever they have won consecutive away games against Real Madrid in La Liga since December 1934.

Los Verdiblancos have never won three away games in a row against them in the top flight.

Will three be the magic number for Betis on Saturday?

Betis Brick Wall

Not only have Madrid lost their last two home fixtures against Betis, but los Merengues failed to find the net on both occasions against the stubborn Lilywhites. Zidane's side have never failed to score in three consecutive home games against a single side in the competition’s history.

Will Zidane break more records on Saturday?

Beleaguered Betis





The problem with stats is, a lot of it is just history isn't it? Betis may have a good recent record against Madrid, but they're also winless in their last five La Liga away games (D1 L4). If they don’t win against Madrid, they’ll suffer their longest winless away run in the competition since August 2016 (6 – D2 L4).

Tough times away from southern Spain.

Bam Bam Benzema

No matter what kind of form Madrid are in, nor who their latest expensive attacking purchase is, one consistent fact remains - Karim Benzema will score. The Frenchman has scored at least once in his last four La Liga matches at Santiago Bernabéu (five goals total).

The last time he scored in five consecutive home games in the competition was in February 2014 (six games, eight goals). He'll fancy his chances on Saturday.

Remin-Isco





Saturday's match will be a trip down memory lane for Isco Alarcon, who made his first appearance for Real Madrid in La Liga against Real Betis back in August 2013 at Santiago Bernabéu, scoring and assisting for the first time for the club in the competition.

Ah, what might have been for the talented forward...

Dangerous De Souza & Dani

One thing is for sure - we can expect to see some flying wing-backs on show at the Bernabeu!

No other defender has been directly involved in more goals than Real Betis’ Emerson de Souza in La Liga this season (four, two goals and two assists – level with Real Madrid’s DanI Carvajal (four assists)).





Spain's very own Trent and Robbo...although they play for different teams.

Zidane The Man to Beat Rubi

Real Madrid coach Zidane has got Real Betis boss Rubi's number, having won his two previous La Liga games against his opponent, seeing his team net three goals in each victory.

Meanwhile, Rubi has lost his four La Liga games against Real Madrid, though only one of them has come at Santiago Bernabéu – a 0-1 defeat in September 2018 as Espanyol boss.





Ominous for the away side.