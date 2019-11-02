Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Blades Turn on the Style

Sheffield United continued their magnificent start to life back in the Premier League with a comprehensive win over a disappointing Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Blades raced into a three goal half time lead after a trio of flowing counter attack moves. John Lundstram opened the scoring after David McGoldrick's cross was intelligently flicked on by Lys Moussett, before the United midfielder calmly found the bottom corner. The Blades doubled their advantage after another move down the left, and again it was Lundstram on the scoresheet via a simple finish at the back post after good work from Enda Stevens.

Their first half rout was completed by a low drive from John Fleck, Mousset involved once more with a delightful through ball.

Burnley were aggrieved to not receive a penalty with the score at 1-0, but VAR controversially judged the ball not to have struck the arm of Jack O'Connell.

Sheffield United

Key Talking Point

Sheffield United have made a superb start to the season, and went into the game having only lost once in their last five Premier League outings.



The Blades have taken points off Arsenal and Chelsea this season, and were bitterly unlucky to come away with nothing from their encounter with unbeaten Liverpool.

United have been a resilient defensive unit this season, having not conceded more than one goal in a game since August, while their overlapping fullbacks have been the talk of the Premier League.



They produced another excellent, energetic display on Saturday, pressing Burnley high up the pitch and their three goals were all fantastically crafted moves. Just how far can this United side go? Player Ratings







Starting XI: Henderson (7); Basham (7); Egan (7); O'Connell (7); Baldock (7); Lundstram (9*); Norwood (7); Fleck (8); Stevens (7); Moussett (8); McGoldrick (8).





Subs: Sharp (6); McBurnie (6); Jagielka (6).

Star Man







John Lundstram was on fabulous form, grabbing a brace from midfield and typifying everything that was impressive about Sheffield United's performance.





Popping up in the right place at the right time is no coincidence; Lundstram is a highly intelligent player with a goal scorer's instinct. He is such a willing runner and was tidy and efficient in possession to keep Sheffield United ticking over in possession.

John Lundstram’s first half vs. Burnley by numbers:



91% pass accuracy

3 ball recoveries

2/2 tackles won

2 shots

2 goals



FPL 🐐 pic.twitter.com/757CyMKXiq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 2, 2019

JOHN LUNDSTRAM. WHAT A BOY #FPL — John (@J0hn0AFC) November 2, 2019

Lundstram doing the business — Ri Fingal (@RiFingal) November 2, 2019

Burnley

Key Talking Points

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Burnley travelled to Bramall Lane sitting just one point but five places behind their hosts, demonstrating just how tight it is mid table this season.

They went into the game off the back of a tough run of fixtures, having suffered back to back defeats to Leicester and Chelsea. Sean Dyche's side is built on defensive robustness, but this was brought into question after they shipped four at home to Chelsea. Today's display will do nothing to ease their woes at the back.

Burnley are yet to win away from home this season, and although their home form is consistently solid, they will need to improve results on the road if Sean Dyche's side are to avoid sliding towards the relegation zone.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pope (7*); Lowton (5); Tarkowski (4); Mee (5); Pieters (4); Hendrick (5); Westwood (5); Cork (5); McNiel (5); Rodriguez (5); Barnes (5)





Subs: Taylor (5); Brady (5); Vydra (5)

Star Man





Very much slim pickings for Burnley. Nick Pope made a handful of good saves from Billy Sharp, McGoldrick and Lundstram. The Burnley keeper couldn't do anything about the three Sheffield United goals, and is one of the few Burnley players to leave Bramall Lane with any credit.

David McGoldrick forces a good save from Nick Pope. '#sufc #twitterblades — James Shield (@JamesShield1) November 2, 2019

Cracking save from Nick Pope to deny Billy Sharp from point blank range. #twitterclarets — Andy Jones (@adjones_journo) November 2, 2019

68' Blades counter 3 on 3 against Burnley but it's a good save by Nick Pope to prevent Sheffield from getting a fourth [3-0] #SHEBUR — Forge Sport (@ForgeSport) November 2, 2019

Looking Ahead

Sheffield United travel to Tottenham next weekend, which at the start of the season would have been a tricky looking fixture. But with Tottenham still struggling to find some league form and Sheffield United looking pretty irresistible right now, you wouldn't bet against the Blades leaving north London with all three points

Burnley have a welcome return to Turf Moor next Saturday, where they host West Ham. They will hope to get back to winning ways after three straight defeats, but have to tighten up defensively if they are to keep out the Hammer's front line.