Sheffield Utd v Burnley: 7 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

It's that time of the week, guys.

This time we're taking a plunge into Burnley's trip to Sheffield United, as the Clarets look to bounce back from a trouncing at the hands of Chelsea last weekend.

However, the trip to Bramall Lane will be no easy task, the newly-promoted Blades are unbeaten in their last three and have the joint-best defensive record in the division, conceding just eight times this season.

So, before Saturday's intriguing matchup between two sides who would get more pleasure out of a 1-0 win than a 5-1 victory, be sure to check out the stats - provided by Opta - down below. Well, unless you want to get blown out of the water by your mates again. Your choice.

Avoidance

Despite both sides enjoying multiple season spells in the Premier League, Saturday's fixture will be the first ever Premier League meeting between these two sides, with the sides last facing each other in the top-flight in February 1976 (Burnley winning 3-1 at Turf Moor).

The most recent meeting between these two came back in the Championship in 2011, the Clarets running out 4-2 winners at Turf Moor on that occasion. Burnley have won three of their last four league meetings with Sheffield United (D1).

Burnley's Favourite County

Burnley have played more Premier League games in Yorkshire without losing than any other side in the history of the competition (5 – W3 D2 L0). Their last top-flight defeat in the county came at Leeds back in April 1976 (1-2).

Clean Sheets the Preference

Despite their strong start to the season, Sheffield United have found it tough trying to score in front of their fans.





No side has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United, with the Blades netting twice as many goals away from home (6) as they have at Bramall Lane (3).

Road Woes

It's fair to say that Sean Dyche's side enjoy playing with the comfort of home support.





The Clarets have both scored and conceded in all five of their away league games this season, though they remain one of five sides yet to win on the road in the Premier League so far this term (D3 L2).

Saturday's visitors are winless in their last seven away Premier League games, their longest such run since their first 17 on the road in 2016/17. The Clarets have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 away league games, since a goalless draw at Watford in January.

Woe.

Nosebleed

Not many foreshadowed the start made by the Blades this season, and it's understandable.





This will be just Sheffield United’s 10th Premier League game that they've started in the top half of the table, with six of them now coming this season. They’ve failed to win any of the previous nine such matches (D3 L6).





Blades fans will be hoping that streak is snapped this weekend.

Next Victim, Please

Sheffield United will be the 54th different side Burnley manager Sean Dyche has faced in his English league career – he’s beaten 50 of the previous 53 he’s faced, failing only so far against Arsenal (9 games), Man Utd (8 games) and Coventry (2 games).

Ones to Watch

Despite the defensive nature of both these sides, there'll be a couple of players to look out for in the attacking third.

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset has scored with three of his last four shots in the Premier League, having found the net with just three of his previous 39 in the competition.

Clinical.

For Burnley, Dwight McNeil is the man to keep a close eye on. Since the start of last season, the 19-year-old has been involved in 12 Premier League goals (4 goals, 8 assists), at least four more than any other teenager in the competition.