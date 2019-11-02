Twitter Blows Up as Man City Avoid Humiliation With Comeback Win at Home to Southampton

Manchester City came back from a goal down to defeat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a third successive Premier League title.

Before kickoff at the Etihad, almost everyone was asking how many City would score against Saints after the latter's 9-0 demolition at home to Leicester last Friday.

Even the Sky Blues' official Twitter account seemed to be suggesting another walloping was on the way for Ralph Hasenhuttl's recruits...

6️⃣🆚1️⃣ Last time we met the Saints at home in the @premierleague! More of that please! 🙏





City playing Southampton



How many goals will they score, 9,10?

Two things are certain this weekend:



Two things are certain this weekend:

Robert Lewandowski will score and Man City will thrash Southampton.

As was expected, the deadlock was broken early on in the contest, but few had correctly predicted which side would get the first of the game.

Yes, it was Southampton who took the lead in Manchester, Jame Ward-Prowse pouncing on a mistake by Ederson to punish the champions. Suffice to say, social media exploded...

GOAL!!!! IT'S NOT A DRILL SOUTHAMPTON TAKE THE LEAD AT MAN CITY AS JAMES WARD-PROWSE PUTS US IN THE LEAD!!

JAMES WARD PROWSE OUR LORD AND SAVIOR!!! 😂😂😂

Ward-Prowse > Messi — Rob Palmer (@RobPalmer_OTI) November 2, 2019

Goal Ward Prowse It's happening — Abhiram (@AbhiMCFC) November 2, 2019

Amazingly, City weren't the only heavyweights left rocking by supposedly lesser opponents after Trezeguet had given Aston Villa the lead over Liverpool. It truly was an afternoon of surprises...

Upset Saturday in the works. Bournemouth beats United, Villa and Southampton beating Liverpool and City, and Arsenal beating Wolves. Must be a full moon or something

📍Man. City 0-1 Southampton

⚽14' Ward-Prowse



📍Aston Villa 1-0 Liverpool

⚽21' Trezeguet





However, a number of viewers were still pretty sure that Pep Guardiola's side would just about have enough to see off the south-coast outfit...

Ward-Prowse gives Southampton the lead



Ward-Prowse gives Southampton the lead

FT: Man City 8-1 Southampton

Ward-Prowse has just brought trouble to his team. 5-1 loading — Gakpo. (@judeafer) November 2, 2019

Southampton already got their consolation goal.#MCISOU — Naby Keita (@NabyKe8ta) November 2, 2019

As it turns out, Ward-Prowse had come in for plenty of stick prior to the game, supporters questioning Hasenhuttl's loyalty to the academy graduate...

Mad that Ward-Prowse still hangs on to a starting spot.

WARD PROWSE HAS HASENHUTTL NUDES

James Ward Prowse will be starting for us for the rest of time

Joe went ahead and put them all in their place...

What was that you were saying about ward prowse? 😉

You tell 'em, Joe.

So, we reached half-time and Saints had their lead intact, with some eye-catching stats being revealed over the break...

So, crosses. City crossed from open play 31 times in the defeat at Norwich, and 30 times against Wolves. At half-time against Southampton the tally is.... 30.

8 - Today is the 8th time Manchester City have failed to have a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League match under Pep Guardiola - four of those have been against Southampton, including both at the Etihad. Blunted. #MCISOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

🕓 Liverpool & Man City are trailing at half-time on the same day in @premierleague for the first time since May 1, 2016



🕓 Liverpool & Man City are trailing at half-time on the same day in @premierleague for the first time since May 1, 2016

🕔 Both teams went on to lose that day (@LFC against Swansea & @ManCity against Southampton)

Some thought this was just a shock and City would recover, whilst others called on some strong action from Guardiola...

Manchester City’s in a worst shape than they appear, the warning signs are all there. Guardiola has to shake things up urgently. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) November 2, 2019

Nevertheless, nothing was as concerning at the Catalan's attire at Eastlands...

Pep Guardiola rockin the cargo pants today.

Sergio Aguero should have equalised as he met an inch-perfect cross from a corner, but couldn't find the target...

Aguero has missed a free header and put it over the bar.

City still haven't had a shot on target in 17 attempts.

My heart rate is doing 25bpm more than usual.



City 0-1 Southampton, 67 minutes. — It's......... Carl Anka's Account (@Ankaman616) November 2, 2019

He reacted to a poor miss in typical fashion...

City are level. Walker drives ball back from by-line and Aguero - as he does so often - steers a lovely volleyed finish under Alex McCarthy's legs. Southampton resistance finally broken with 20 mins to go

Cmon boys. Come on aguero. Got that goal you need to bang more in son

A perfect cross, I mean pass, from Walker to Aguero

Citizens had waited over an hour to see their team score and could barely contain their excitement...

Aguero can have all of the eggs in my ovaries 💙😂

Aguero you dirty dog

City began to lay siege on the Saints goal, hammering away at the door.

In a valiant display, the visitors held firm for another quarter of an hour, yet they couldn't hold the Sky Blues out as Kyle Walker capitalised after Alex McCarthy had flapped an arm at a cross...

Walker....... just look at his face 😍

KYLE WALKER WINS IT YEEEEEES YOU LOVE TO SEE IT

1 - Kyle Walker has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time in his career (272 apps). Saviour. #MCISOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

Took Kyle Walker out of my #FPL team and he gets a goal and an assist. Typical.

City never looked like relinquishing their advantage, securing a win that closed the gap at the top to four points...for about 73 seconds.

Liverpool had been drawing as they entered stoppage time at Villa Park, only for Sadio Mane to score a last-gasp winner, helping his side turn the game on its head in a stunning encounter.

Southampton, meanwhile, have probably kept their manager in a job, righting some of the wrongs from their annihilation at the hands of Leicester.

