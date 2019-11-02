Twitter Blows Up as Man City Avoid Humiliation With Comeback Win at Home to Southampton

By 90Min
November 02, 2019

Manchester City came back from a goal down to defeat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a third successive Premier League title.

Before kickoff at the Etihad, almost everyone was asking how many City would score against Saints after the latter's 9-0 demolition at home to Leicester last Friday.

Even the Sky Blues' official Twitter account seemed to be suggesting another walloping was on the way for Ralph Hasenhuttl's recruits...

As was expected, the deadlock was broken early on in the contest, but few had correctly predicted which side would get the first of the game.

Yes, it was Southampton who took the lead in Manchester, Jame Ward-Prowse pouncing on a mistake by Ederson to punish the champions. Suffice to say, social media exploded...

Amazingly, City weren't the only heavyweights left rocking by supposedly lesser opponents after Trezeguet had given Aston Villa the lead over Liverpool. It truly was an afternoon of surprises...

However, a number of viewers were still pretty sure that Pep Guardiola's side would just about have enough to see off the south-coast outfit...

As it turns out, Ward-Prowse had come in for plenty of stick prior to the game, supporters questioning Hasenhuttl's loyalty to the academy graduate...

Joe went ahead and put them all in their place...

You tell 'em, Joe.

So, we reached half-time and Saints had their lead intact, with some eye-catching stats being revealed over the break...

Some thought this was just a shock and City would recover, whilst others called on some strong action from Guardiola...

Nevertheless, nothing was as concerning at the Catalan's attire at Eastlands...

Sergio Aguero should have equalised as he met an inch-perfect cross from a corner, but couldn't find the target...

He reacted to a poor miss in typical fashion...

Citizens had waited over an hour to see their team score and could barely contain their excitement...

City began to lay siege on the Saints goal, hammering away at the door.

In a valiant display, the visitors held firm for another quarter of an hour, yet they couldn't hold the Sky Blues out as Kyle Walker capitalised after Alex McCarthy had flapped an arm at a cross... 

City never looked like relinquishing their advantage, securing a win that closed the gap at the top to four points...for about 73 seconds. 

Liverpool had been drawing as they entered stoppage time at Villa Park, only for Sadio Mane to score a last-gasp winner, helping his side turn the game on its head in a stunning encounter.

Southampton, meanwhile, have probably kept their manager in a job, righting some of the wrongs from their annihilation at the hands of Leicester.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!

