Twitter Reacts as Bayern Munich are Shockingly Thrashed 5-1 By Eintracht Frankfurt

Stop what you are all doing and look in this direction! Bayern Munich, champions of Germany, have been OBLITERATED by Eintracht Frankfurt today by five goals to one. FIVE GOALS TO ONE.

Niko Kovac has been living a charmed life in the Bayern hot-seat, scraping home to title success last season, and starting the new campaign in stuttering fashion.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Bayern Twitter exploded throughout and following the match, as Kovac's fate seems to be sealed. Let's take a look back at 90 minutes to forget for Der FCB.

Now, when facing a tricky away fixture, the key is to keep it tight at the back early on and not make any silly mistakes, right?

Well, Jerome Boateng was clearly not listening during his boss' team talk, picking up a red card inside the opening ten minutes and leaving his teammates to play with only ten men for the remainder of the match.

So, it's not a penalty, but it is a red card for Boateng 🙃#SGEFCB 0-0 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 2, 2019

What actually is Jerome Boateng's plan today

🤔🤔 — Richmõnd (@richard_yusuf) November 2, 2019

Jerome Boateng being reckless. No surprise — bona lubis (@bonalubis) November 2, 2019

Right, down to ten men, but still plenty to play for, and Bayern are the champions of Germany after all! However, Kovac decided against making any tactical substitutions, and the visitors found themselves two goals down after 33 minutes.

Boateng sent off for Bayern

Now they are 2-0 down 😳 — DAN (@RF9_DUA_YNWA) November 2, 2019

Never afraid to stand by bold opinions, this Manchester United fan was able to see the positives in Bayern's plight, and was desperate for the German club's rubbish manager to replace Man Utd's current rubbish manager.

So as Bayern are losing 2:0 to frankfurt could this be KovacOut? if yes then PLEASE Man united sign him up!! — MasonMUFC (@DarioSng) November 2, 2019

Bayern's second half performance was an absolute disaster, conceding three more goals and shipping five in total. FIVE.

Bayern had not conceded five in a Bundesliga match since April 2009.... until today!



Eintracht Frankfurt 👏👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/f79Wqn4dWX — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 2, 2019

🎫? 💰



🌭&🥤? 💰



Giving Bayern the so-called "Bayern treatment" at home? pic.twitter.com/obCVDiZ4MT — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) November 2, 2019

Bayern before Bayern after

the Tottenham the Tottenham

game game pic.twitter.com/w6xqwvCWpm — Balga (@BalgaFCB) November 2, 2019

Bayern supporters have been pretty underwhelmed by Kovac's time as manager of their club, and his reign may well be over after this limp and embarrassing display.

How to hurt Bayern Munich fans pic.twitter.com/L95LVqkga9 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 2, 2019

Niko Kovac header. Likes and RT's appreciated pic.twitter.com/KqVVFX3cmQ — Balga (@BalgaFCB) November 2, 2019

How many goals did Bayern concede until Kovac made a change? pic.twitter.com/fGYsSkKdC7 — Cerce (@Cerceee) November 2, 2019

There was a slither of positivity for Bayern however. Robert Lewandowski managed to continue his incredible scoring record (despite the mess unfolding around him), and the Polish star must be feeling incredibly disillusioned with the club's current situation.

I'm like hell yeah Lewandowski scored again but on the other side what the hell Lewy don't start to save Kovač ass again. — Madara (@Bayern_Graphics) November 2, 2019

If it wasn't for Lewandowski, Kovac would've probably gotten sacked 3 months ago — BayernFanTV (@TheBayernFanTV) November 2, 2019

A bad day at the office for Kovac then. The big question is, how long will the Allianz Arena remain as his office?