Twitter Reacts as Bayern Munich are Shockingly Thrashed 5-1 By Eintracht Frankfurt

By 90Min
November 02, 2019

Stop what you are all doing and look in this direction! Bayern Munich, champions of Germany, have been OBLITERATED by Eintracht Frankfurt today by five goals to one. FIVE GOALS TO ONE. 

Niko Kovac has been living a charmed life in the Bayern hot-seat, scraping home to title success last season, and starting the new campaign in stuttering fashion. 

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Bayern Twitter exploded throughout and following the match, as Kovac's fate seems to be sealed. Let's take a look back at 90 minutes to forget for Der FCB. 

Now, when facing a tricky away fixture, the key is to keep it tight at the back early on and not make any silly mistakes, right? 

Well, Jerome Boateng was clearly not listening during his boss' team talk, picking up a red card inside the opening ten minutes and leaving his teammates to play with only ten men for the remainder of the match.  

Right, down to ten men, but still plenty to play for, and Bayern are the champions of Germany after all! However, Kovac decided against making any tactical substitutions, and the visitors found themselves two goals down after 33 minutes.  

Never afraid to stand by bold opinions, this Manchester United fan was able to see the positives in Bayern's plight, and was desperate for the German club's rubbish manager to replace Man Utd's current rubbish manager. 

Bayern's second half performance was an absolute disaster, conceding three more goals and shipping five in total. FIVE. 

Bayern supporters have been pretty underwhelmed by Kovac's time as manager of their club, and his reign may well be over after this limp and embarrassing display. 

There was a slither of positivity for Bayern however. Robert Lewandowski managed to continue his incredible scoring record (despite the mess unfolding around him), and the Polish star must be feeling incredibly disillusioned with the club's current situation. 

A bad day at the office for Kovac then. The big question is, how long will the Allianz Arena remain as his office? 

