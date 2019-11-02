Twitter Reacts as Classy Chelsea Seal Seventh Successive Away Win Over Watford

Chelsea returned to winning ways in style at Vicarage Road, as they beat Watford 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



Watford were still vying for their first league win of the season, as they sat bottom of the table five points away from safety. Chelsea looked to make it five consecutive Premier League wins, and were hoping to bounce back from their disappointing Carabao Cup exit to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Chelsea struck first with an absolutely beautiful goal, from the pass to the finish. Jorginho hit his pass first time with such delicacy and grace, knocking it up to Tammy Abraham who knocked the ball over Ben Foster in goal and into the back of the net to put the Blues ahead.

Tammy Abraham is an absolute gunman. — #8 (@MedianoEra) November 2, 2019

WHAT AN ASSIST BY JORGINHO OH MY DAYSSSSSSS — JS 🇷🇺🇩🇪 (@JS_SZN) November 2, 2019

I can’t believe what I’ve just seen what a goal my word — ☻ (@BocaR97) November 2, 2019

The Blues could've found themselves 2-0 up not long after, were it not for a wonderful period of play from Foster. First the Hornets goalkeeper smothered Abraham's effort when facing him one-on-one, before flying across his goal to tip Christian Pulisic's header over the bar.



A good Foster save denies Abraham from point-blank range, then moments later he claws away Pulisic's effort.



Superb reflexes 👏



⏱️ 19’

⚽ 0-1#WATCHE — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 2, 2019

what a save by foster — Lee ✪ (@_RepShady) November 2, 2019

I swear Foster always turns into the best keeper in the world against us. — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) November 2, 2019

Watford started the second half with a newfound spirit, as they threatened the visitors early on after the restart. Andre Gray was ready to pull the trigger, but Kurt Zouma came in with a fantastic tackle to keep the Hornets at bay right as he shot.

ZOOUUUUUUMAAAAA great challenge there — Nischal (@NischalCFC) November 2, 2019

Kurt Zouma doing John Terry things there! — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) November 2, 2019

As Chelsea kept pushing for a second, they got what they deserved as Christian Pulisic doubled their lead. Abraham turned into the provider this time when his low cross back into the danger area was pounced on and drilled home by Pulisic to continue his excellent recent goalscoring record.



Pulisic’s the man again says Peter Drury.

Totally agreed Sir.

Tammy with a lovely ball.#WATCHE — Kuldeep Patil (@kuld16p) November 2, 2019

Chelsea fans chanting "USA, USA, USA." #CFC — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) November 2, 2019

With ten minutes to go, Watford got a huge chance to get themselves back into the game. VAR awarded the Hornets a penalty for a foul on Gerard Deulofeu, who stepped up to take the spot kick and slotted it home to give the hosts a glimmer of hope of getting something from the game.



After a lengthy VAR review, Watford are awarded a penalty for a foul on Gerard Deulofeu! 😲



📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/j9CThcQg7d — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2019

VAR taking a bit of pity and giving a penalty after Deulofeu went down in the box before getting up to convert it!



Very soft penalty that.#WATCHE pic.twitter.com/h8dpXg6pDL — 90min (@90min_Football) November 2, 2019

Deulofeu went down in enough installments there to make a mini series. What a joke — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) November 2, 2019

However it wasn't enough for Watford to get a result, as Chelsea saw out the win and secured a big three points. It sees the Blues move up to third in the Premier League, while Watford remain rooted to the bottom without a win this season.



Watford face struggling Norwich City next Friday, in what is arguably a huge six-pointer at the bottom of the table. Chelsea welcome Ajax to west London in the Champions League, as they hope to move one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages.

