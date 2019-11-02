Twitter Reacts as Classy Chelsea Seal Seventh Successive Away Win Over Watford

By 90Min
November 02, 2019

Chelsea returned to winning ways in style at Vicarage Road, as they beat Watford 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Watford were still vying for their first league win of the season, as they sat bottom of the table five points away from safety. Chelsea looked to make it five consecutive Premier League wins, and were hoping to bounce back from their disappointing Carabao Cup exit to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Chelsea struck first with an absolutely beautiful goal, from the pass to the finish. Jorginho hit his pass first time with such delicacy and grace, knocking it up to Tammy Abraham who knocked the ball over Ben Foster in goal and into the back of the net to put the Blues ahead.

The Blues could've found themselves 2-0 up not long after, were it not for a wonderful period of play from Foster. First the Hornets goalkeeper smothered Abraham's effort when facing him one-on-one, before flying across his goal to tip Christian Pulisic's header over the bar.

Watford started the second half with a newfound spirit, as they threatened the visitors early on after the restart. Andre Gray was ready to pull the trigger, but Kurt Zouma came in with a fantastic tackle to keep the Hornets at bay right as he shot.

As Chelsea kept pushing for a second, they got what they deserved as Christian Pulisic doubled their lead. Abraham turned into the provider this time when his low cross back into the danger area was pounced on and drilled home by Pulisic to continue his excellent recent goalscoring record.

With ten minutes to go, Watford got a huge chance to get themselves back into the game. VAR awarded the Hornets a penalty for a foul on Gerard Deulofeu, who stepped up to take the spot kick and slotted it home to give the hosts a glimmer of hope of getting something from the game.

However it wasn't enough for Watford to get a result, as Chelsea saw out the win and secured a big three points. It sees the Blues move up to third in the Premier League, while Watford remain rooted to the bottom without a win this season.

Watford face struggling Norwich City next Friday, in what is arguably a huge six-pointer at the bottom of the table. Chelsea welcome Ajax to west London in the Champions League, as they hope to move one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message