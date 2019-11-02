Twitter Reacts as Josh King Strike Sends Cherries Above Man Utd in Premier League Table

Manchester United have lost for the fourth time in the Premier League this season, with the club's former striker Josh King scoring the only goal of the game for Bournemouth to send them above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the table.

It was clear from the outset that neither side was going to make the game a walk in the park, with the blistering wind and rain on the south coast making it almost impossible to predict the flight of the ball anytime it went over head height.

It was destined to suit quicker players - both sides have those in abundance - but it was the likes of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson for Bournemouth who looked the most dangerous in the opening stages, looking to capitalise on United's higher defensive line.

Daniel James grew as the match went on but after an underwhelming opening 30 minutes, saw an off the ball shoving match between Jefferson Lerma and Fred become the biggest talking point of the match so far.

Martial goes down in the box and a brawl breaks out which ends up in Fred and Lerma being booked. No penalty awarded after a VAR check. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 2, 2019

All kicking off on the touchline. Lerma tackles Martial, who goes down. Lerma is furious and reacts angrily, Martial responds.



Lerma and Fred? booked. Lerma now on five bookings and will miss Newcastle away.



VAR review. No pen.#afcb — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) November 2, 2019

Bust up between Martial and Lerma.



Fred does his part with a YC. 😂 — Steve Rothgeb 🌹 (@FuzzyWarbles) November 2, 2019

Fred has been our best player so far. And the fight with Lerma made it even better. #MUFC — United Always (@UnitedAlways1) November 2, 2019

With the first-half coming to a close, Bournemouth had their first chance of the match come their way when Adam Smith's cross found Josh King in the penalty area.





The former Manchester United academy player was given all the time in the world to take a touch and flick the ball over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before the Norway international fired the ball through the legs of David de Gea to send Bournemouth into half-time with the lead.

Josh King had ALL the time In the world — YouTube: Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) November 2, 2019





What a goal Josh King! Why is Bissaka marking King and Maguire marking Wilson? 🤔 — Jack (@Jack54HD) November 2, 2019





Josh King chested the ball, read psalm 23 and still had enough time to score — Beardo (@Onflood_) November 2, 2019

That was a hell of a goal by Josh King. Sometimes you just have to clap at a players effort, cuz he deserves it for that. #MUFC — Andrew Southwick (@RedBeardedRed) November 2, 2019





Josh King had 5 hours to control that ball and score. — L.E (@LENN9RD) November 2, 2019





Course Man Utd concede against a team who haven’t scored for six hours — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) November 2, 2019

Manchester United fans would have been hoping to see a reaction after the break, but once again Aaron Ramsdale was largely untroubled in between the sticks for Bournemouth and it was the hosts who looked most threatening on the counter-attack.

De Gea was forced into action to keep Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson off the scoresheet, while at the other end of the pitch substitute Mason Greenwood rattled the woodwork with his first touch since coming off the bench.

But Solskjaer's side just couldn't quite find their feet on the south coast and were left frustrated as Bournemouth held on for all three points, moving them temporarily into the European places in the Premier League table.

Here's some of the best reaction from full-time...

I don’t want to be a doom-monger regarding Manchester United and I want to see Ole succeed...but the fact is they’re 7 points behind where they were at this stage last season.



Their worst start after 11 games in 33 years...🙈



Bournemouth are level with Arsenal in 6th 👏👏 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) November 2, 2019

United have lost to Palace, West Ham, Newc and now Bournemouth this season. And we’re only just into Nov. You know you’re in trouble when you’re asking two very inexperienced teenagers & in Lingard, a player without a PL goal or assist since last Christmas, to turn a game for you — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 2, 2019

👏🍒 Wild celebrations here at Bournemouth, as the home fans and players react to beating Manchester United. #AFCB superb defensively and Josh King took his goal really well. #MUFC barely looked dangerous. #BOUMUN a cracking game in the wind and rain on the South Coast! pic.twitter.com/WKOLZisFap — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 2, 2019

The list of Premier League teams Manchester United have failed to beat away from home since February keeps on growing:



Arsenal

Wolves (twice)

Everton

Huddersfield

Southampton

West Ham

Newcastle

Bournemouth — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 2, 2019

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!