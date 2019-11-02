Twitter Reacts as Josh King Strike Sends Cherries Above Man Utd in Premier League Table

By 90Min
November 02, 2019

Manchester United have lost for the fourth time in the Premier League this season, with the club's former striker Josh King scoring the only goal of the game for Bournemouth to send them above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the table.

It was clear from the outset that neither side was going to make the game a walk in the park, with the blistering wind and rain on the south coast making it almost impossible to predict the flight of the ball anytime it went over head height.

It was destined to suit quicker players - both sides have those in abundance - but it was the likes of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson for Bournemouth who looked the most dangerous in the opening stages, looking to capitalise on United's higher defensive line.

Daniel James grew as the match went on but after an underwhelming opening 30 minutes, saw an off the ball shoving match between Jefferson Lerma and Fred become the biggest talking point of the match so far.

With the first-half coming to a close, Bournemouth had their first chance of the match come their way when Adam Smith's cross found Josh King in the penalty area.


The former Manchester United academy player was given all the time in the world to take a touch and flick the ball over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before the Norway international fired the ball through the legs of David de Gea to send Bournemouth into half-time with the lead.





Manchester United fans would have been hoping to see a reaction after the break, but once again Aaron Ramsdale was largely untroubled in between the sticks for Bournemouth and it was the hosts who looked most threatening on the counter-attack.

De Gea was forced into action to keep Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson off the scoresheet, while at the other end of the pitch substitute Mason Greenwood rattled the woodwork with his first touch since coming off the bench.

But Solskjaer's side just couldn't quite find their feet on the south coast and were left frustrated as Bournemouth held on for all three points, moving them temporarily into the European places in the Premier League table.

Here's some of the best reaction from full-time...

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!

